ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Gets Robot Dog To Track Wildlife And Protect Devotees On Forest Routes

TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdhury and officials inspect the quadruped robot dog at the Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is introducing a four-legged "robot dog" on the Tirumala hills to detect wildlife movements and strengthen the safety of devotees travelling through forest areas.

The quadruped robot can move through difficult hilly terrain where it is challenging for humans to patrol and provide real-time surveillance.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdhury, along with other officials, inspected its performance at the Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala on Thursday and described its performance as excellent. A Chennai-based startup developed the robot.

Can Detect Wildlife In Darkness And Fog

The robot dog uses advanced technology to detect wildlife movements even in adverse conditions such as complete darkness and dense fog. It can also navigate paths with steps, stones and uneven terrain without difficulty.