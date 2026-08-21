Tirumala Gets Robot Dog To Track Wildlife And Protect Devotees On Forest Routes
The quadruped machine can navigate rocky terrain and use thermal imaging, live video and geo-tagged alerts to track approaching animals.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is introducing a four-legged "robot dog" on the Tirumala hills to detect wildlife movements and strengthen the safety of devotees travelling through forest areas.
The quadruped robot can move through difficult hilly terrain where it is challenging for humans to patrol and provide real-time surveillance.
TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdhury, along with other officials, inspected its performance at the Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala on Thursday and described its performance as excellent. A Chennai-based startup developed the robot.
Can Detect Wildlife In Darkness And Fog
The robot dog uses advanced technology to detect wildlife movements even in adverse conditions such as complete darkness and dense fog. It can also navigate paths with steps, stones and uneven terrain without difficulty.
The robot is expected to be particularly useful in forest areas adjoining the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route, where leopards and other wild animals are known to move. If an animal approaches areas frequented by devotees, the robot will immediately send a geo-tagged alert, live video and thermal feed to the control room and patrolling personnel.
It is also equipped with sound and light units that can drive animals back into the forest without physical contact.
Each robot dog costs around Rs 20-25 lakh. TTD is currently testing one robot experimentally for 20 days.
"We are currently bringing one robot and testing it experimentally for 20 days. We are going to use it in the forest area during the Brahmotsavam to be held next month," Venkaiah Chowdhury said.
If the trial is successful, the robot will be deployed in forest areas during the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavam celebrations to enhance devotees' safety.
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