Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Row: SIT Uncovers Hawala Network Used To Bribe Officials

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala, has uncovered a massive hawala network that operated across multiple cities in the country.

The investigation revealed that Bholebaba Dairy appointed hawala agents in every major city to facilitate illegal transactions and pay bribes to dairy executives, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, and employees during the YSRCP regime, according to sources.

According to the SIT findings, key hawala agents included Bharatbhai Thakur in Vijayawada, Madaram Devasi in Chennai, Arjun Goswami in Hyderabad, Lalbhai Patel in Gujarat, Ashish Agarwal, Radheshyam Ojha, and Rishabh Jain in Delhi, and Gopal Wadhwa in Gwalior. These individuals played a crucial role in routing bribe money through hawala channels to ensure the uninterrupted supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala over a period of five years.

The SIT revealed that Bholebaba Dairy directors Pomil Jain (A3) and Vipin Jain (A4) masterminded the hawala operations. Between 2019 and 2024, Bholebaba Dairy manufactured over 68 lakh kilograms of adulterated ghee and supplied 59.71 lakh kilograms to TTD. The supply was made directly and also through Vaishnavi Dairy, Malganga, AR Dairy, and a few other firms. Through this illegal operation, the company gained an undue benefit of around Rs. 235 crore.

Fake Purchases and Sales to Move Hawala Money

In the first phase, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain created fake records showing the purchase of ghee from companies owned by Delhi-based hawala operator Ashish Agarwal, though no actual purchase took place. Funds were transferred from Bholebaba Dairy’s bank accounts to Ashish Agarwal’s firms, and the money was further routed to another hawala agent, Radheshyam Ojha.

In the second phase, the accused created false sale records claiming that palm kernel oil and palm oil were sold to companies belonging to Deepak Jain of Gwalior. To legitimise the fake sale, cash was routed through hawala agent Rishabh Jain and handed over to Deepak Jain via Gopal Wadhwa of Gwalior. Payments were then made back to the companies of Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain through banking channels.