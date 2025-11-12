ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: Former TTD Executive Officer Questioned For Over Eight Hours

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the adulterated ghee scandal linked to the Tirumala 'laddu prasadam'.

On Tuesday, AV Dharma Reddy, who served as the TTD Executive Officer (EO) during the previous YSRCP government, was questioned for over eight hours by the investigation team.

DIG Murali Rambha and other officials interrogated Reddy from 10 am to 7:15 pm, with an hour’s break for lunch. Sources said Reddy answered some questions but chose to remain silent on others. The SIT is expected to continue questioning him on Wednesday. The team had also questioned Bholebaba Organic Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, who were previously arrested and released on bail in connection with the case.

According to sources, when the SIT asked why adulterated ghee was allowed for use in laddus, Reddy reportedly claimed he acted under pressure from the 'high command'. However, when officials pressed him to identify who the 'high command' was, he remained silent.

The SIT further questioned him about his response to the CFTRI lab report from Mysuru, which in 2022 had confirmed adulteration in ghee supplied by Sri Vaishnavi Dairy (Punabaka), Premier Agrifoods (Uttar Pradesh), and Bholebaba Dairy (Tirupati). Reddy allegedly failed to provide a convincing answer.

Officials also asked about the removal of the word 'milk' from tender rules in February 2020, a move that allowed companies without adequate milk collection capacity to qualify. When questioned if this change helped Bholebaba Dairy secure contracts, Reddy denied his involvement, claiming committees handled procurement.