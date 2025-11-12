Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: Former TTD Executive Officer Questioned For Over Eight Hours
AV Dharma Reddy was questioned on procurement of ghee for making laddus at the shrine. He answered some questions and remained silent on others.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the adulterated ghee scandal linked to the Tirumala 'laddu prasadam'.
On Tuesday, AV Dharma Reddy, who served as the TTD Executive Officer (EO) during the previous YSRCP government, was questioned for over eight hours by the investigation team.
DIG Murali Rambha and other officials interrogated Reddy from 10 am to 7:15 pm, with an hour’s break for lunch. Sources said Reddy answered some questions but chose to remain silent on others. The SIT is expected to continue questioning him on Wednesday. The team had also questioned Bholebaba Organic Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, who were previously arrested and released on bail in connection with the case.
According to sources, when the SIT asked why adulterated ghee was allowed for use in laddus, Reddy reportedly claimed he acted under pressure from the 'high command'. However, when officials pressed him to identify who the 'high command' was, he remained silent.
The SIT further questioned him about his response to the CFTRI lab report from Mysuru, which in 2022 had confirmed adulteration in ghee supplied by Sri Vaishnavi Dairy (Punabaka), Premier Agrifoods (Uttar Pradesh), and Bholebaba Dairy (Tirupati). Reddy allegedly failed to provide a convincing answer.
Officials also asked about the removal of the word 'milk' from tender rules in February 2020, a move that allowed companies without adequate milk collection capacity to qualify. When questioned if this change helped Bholebaba Dairy secure contracts, Reddy denied his involvement, claiming committees handled procurement.
Rambha said investigations revealed that Bholebaba Dairy supplied 68.17 lakh kg of adulterated ghee to Tirumala over five years, earning Rs 251.53 crore. The company reportedly supplied ghee through Sri Vaishnavi, AR Dairy, and Malganga Dairies.
Reddy also faced questions about whether former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy played any role in the procurement. He maintained that all purchases were handled by committees and cited several developmental initiatives he undertook during his tenure.
When Reddy stepped out for lunch, media personnel tried to question him, but he remained tightlipped. Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal offered him two Tirumala laddus, which he refused to take. He later left the SIT office silently after the day’s session ended.
Meanwhile, the SIT once again issued notices to Bholebaba directors Pomil and Vipin Jain to trace the chemical sources used for adulteration and identify those who accepted bribes in the TTD. The lawyer of another accused, Apoorva Chavda, appeared on her behalf.
A chargesheet in the case was filed in the Nellore ACB court on May 6, and officials say a supplementary chargesheet may be filed by the end of this month as the investigation widens.
