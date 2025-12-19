ETV Bharat / state

Tipra Motha Youth Wing Stages Protest Near Bangladesh Assistant High Commission

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party's youth wing on Friday staged a demonstration near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here to protest "anti-India campaign" and remarks made by a leader of the neighbouring country about the Northeast. Security has been beefed up near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in the wake of the protest staged by the Youth Tripra Federation (YTF).

"We want to remind anti-India forces in Bangladesh that it was India that liberated Bangladesh from the oppression of Pakistan Army... It took only 13 days to turn East Pakistan into a sovereign country," YTF president Suraj Debbarma told reporters. The agitators also raised slogans against the present regime in Bangladesh.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, in an X post, said, "The only political party in Northeast to publicly protest outside the Bangladesh (Assistant) High Commission after statements were made against our Northeast is Tipra Motha and YTF. Wake up political rivals our real fight should be against the new mini Pakistan (Bangladesh), not each other."

During a rally in protest against the attack on prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who later succumbed to gunshot wounds, National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah had threatened to split the seven sisters of the Northeast from India and provide shelter to separatist leaders of the region.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Namit Pathak said that Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and CRPF personnel have been deployed to provide security to Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. "Adequate security arrangements have been made to handle the situation," he said.