School Boy Among 3 Killed As Tipper Lorry Overturns Onto Bus Stop In Kerala's Kollam
A tipper lorry carrying soil lost control and overturned onto a bus stop in Kerala's Kollam, killing three people and injuring several others.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Kollam: At least three people, including a class 10 student, were killed and several were injured after a tipper lorry carrying soil lost control and overturned onto a bus stop in Kerala's Kollam on Tuesday morning, police said.
The victims have been identified as Harilal (54), Parthip (15), and Ajayakumar (45). Parthip is a class 10 student at a private school here.
According to police, the accident occurred at 7:00 AM at Mukoli Mukku in Kottarakkara town when the tipper lorry overturned onto students waiting for a bus. Authorities confirmed that three people, including a child, lost their lives in the accident. “Five people have been rescued so far," they added.
Around ten people, including seven children, were present at the bus stop at the time of the accident. Some children managed to run away as the crash happened, a police officer said.
According to eyewitnesses, the tipper lorry was loaded with soil and was coming at a high speed. It first collided with a motorcycle before losing control and overturning into the bus waiting shelter. The soil carried by the lorry spilt over the road and the bus stop, burying the victims underneath.
Residents who heard a loud noise rushed to the scene and began the initial rescue operations. Shortly after, police and fire personnel joined the operations. The vehicle has been completely wrecked in the accident. The lorry was lifted using a JCB/excavator, after which those trapped underneath were pulled out.
The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital in Kottarakkara. Due to the severity of injuries sustained by several individuals, they are likely to be shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for expert treatment. Efforts are underway to determine whether anyone is still buried beneath the soil, police said.
The police have registered a case and are currently analysing local CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.
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