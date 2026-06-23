ETV Bharat / state

School Boy Among 3 Killed As Tipper Lorry Overturns Onto Bus Stop In Kerala's Kollam

Kollam: At least three people, including a class 10 student, were killed and several were injured after a tipper lorry carrying soil lost control and overturned onto a bus stop in Kerala's Kollam on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims have been identified as Harilal (54), Parthip (15), and Ajayakumar (45). Parthip is a class 10 student at a private school here.

According to police, the accident occurred at 7:00 AM at Mukoli Mukku in Kottarakkara town when the tipper lorry overturned onto students waiting for a bus. Authorities confirmed that three people, including a child, lost their lives in the accident. “Five people have been rescued so far," they added.

At Least 3 Killed After A Tipper Lorry Rams into Bus Stop In Kerala's Kollam (ETV Bharat)

Around ten people, including seven children, were present at the bus stop at the time of the accident. Some children managed to run away as the crash happened, a police officer said.