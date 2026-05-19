ETV Bharat / state

Tiny 57-Gram Drone Built By Jabalpur Engineering Students Operates Entirely Through Mobile Phone

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to tensions involving Iran and the United States, drones have come to play a big role in modern warfare. The technology is also increasingly being used in India for surveillance, farming, photography and even as toys. Though a large number of sophisticated drones are still being imported, students from across India have been experimenting and innovating drones for quite some time now. One such team from Government Engineering College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh - the students from the Mechanical Engineering Department of Government Engineering College - have developed an ultra-light drone weighing just 57 grams, so tiny that it seems to be disappearing from sight once it gains a little altitude.

The drone, developers claim, can be put to use by security agencies and secret services for covert operations. What makes it even more unique is that the drone does not require a traditional controller but can be operated entirely through a mobile phone. The indigenous prototype is drawing attention for its lightweight design and multiple possible applications.

Tiny 57-Gram Drone Built By Jabalpur Engineering Students Operates Entirely Through Mobile Phone (ETV Bharat)

The drone was developed and displayed at a recent drone competition organised at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Jabalpur. The challenge came with strict conditions. The participating teams were not allowed to purchase ready-made drone components from the market. Instead, students had to design and build the drone themselves while ensuring that its weight remained as low as possible.

Participants were also assigned a complex task. A loop-shaped obstacle was created through which the drone had to fly repeatedly before returning precisely to its original position. Students from GEC Jabalpur formed a team and successfully completed the challenge.