Tiny 57-Gram Drone Built By Jabalpur Engineering Students Operates Entirely Through Mobile Phone
Built without ready-made market components, the palm-sized drone can fly nearly five kilometres and may eventually support surveillance, covert missions and indigenous tech innovation.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to tensions involving Iran and the United States, drones have come to play a big role in modern warfare. The technology is also increasingly being used in India for surveillance, farming, photography and even as toys. Though a large number of sophisticated drones are still being imported, students from across India have been experimenting and innovating drones for quite some time now. One such team from Government Engineering College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh - the students from the Mechanical Engineering Department of Government Engineering College - have developed an ultra-light drone weighing just 57 grams, so tiny that it seems to be disappearing from sight once it gains a little altitude.
The drone, developers claim, can be put to use by security agencies and secret services for covert operations. What makes it even more unique is that the drone does not require a traditional controller but can be operated entirely through a mobile phone. The indigenous prototype is drawing attention for its lightweight design and multiple possible applications.
The drone was developed and displayed at a recent drone competition organised at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Jabalpur. The challenge came with strict conditions. The participating teams were not allowed to purchase ready-made drone components from the market. Instead, students had to design and build the drone themselves while ensuring that its weight remained as low as possible.
Participants were also assigned a complex task. A loop-shaped obstacle was created through which the drone had to fly repeatedly before returning precisely to its original position. Students from GEC Jabalpur formed a team and successfully completed the challenge.
Team member Adnan Patanwala said the project was extremely difficult in the beginning. “First, when we started work on the design, we developed a custom board using several miniature chips and electronic devices. Then once we created tiny legs for the structure, the drone weighed only 30 grams. Later when we added the battery, the total weight became 57 grams,” he explained.
Adnan said the drone is small enough to fit on a human palm. “When we presented it in the competition, our team won the second prize. We are still working on the project and trying to make it even smaller so that it becomes almost impossible to spot once it flies at a certain height,” he added.
Speaking about the purpose the drone can serve, another team member, Manish, a fourth-semester Mechanical Engineering student, said it can be used as a toy for children. It can also be used for lighting purposes. "If a tiny camera is attached, it can even be used for shooting videos. But its biggest application can be in surveillance because it becomes nearly invisible at a height,” he informed.
According to the students, intelligence agencies could potentially use such drones in operations where secrecy is essential. The drone is capable of flying up to nearly five kilometres.
However, the students admitted that building the prototype was expensive because many components had to be purchased separately and several parts were not available in the local market. They believe the production cost can be reduced if the drone is manufactured on a larger scale.
Principal of Government Engineering College, Dr. Rajeev Chandak, described the project as a milestone for the institution. “We will now present this innovation to investors through our incubation centre. If any investor wants to manufacture this prototype commercially, the technical support will be provided by these students themselves,” he said.
He further stated that the college is associated with Jabalpur Smart City’s startup programme and students willing to turn the innovation into a startup would also receive institutional support. “We are constantly encouraging students to create new products. Such projects not only increase students’ interest in education but also open up employment opportunities,” Dr. Chandak said.
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