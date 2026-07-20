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Tinsukia Student Demonstrates Determination And Perseverance Against Odds To Clear NEET

Kota: A student from Tinsukia in Assam has demonstrated determination and perseverance stretched over several years to fulfil his dream of getting admission to a medical institute. The city of Kota acted as a catalyst in the journey of Abhishek Agarwal, who first came here in 2019 and cleared the entrance exam but was unable to secure a government seat in a good medical college.

Subsequently, his family’s circumstances led to his discontinuing studies. He lost his father and later his mother. Despite this, he mustered up the courage to pick up his books again after a gap of five years and again worked hard for a year in Kota. This time, he has passed the re-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 exam with a good rank.

He has an All-India Rank (AIR) of 422 with a score of 673 and aspires to pursue MBBS from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, where he is likely to secure admission. Youngest brother of seven sisters, his siblings and brothers-in-law have helped him through the difficult times.

Talking about his missed opportunity in 2020, he said that at the insistence of his parents and acquaintances, he attended a boarding school in Gotan in Nagaur district of Rajasthan despite being born in Assam.

"In Assam, the rule for obtaining a domicile certificate is that both the birth and education must have taken place there.” Thus, he could not avail the benefits of the 85% domicile quota and was only left to contend for the All India quota of 15% seats. In 2020, he had an AIR of around 20,000 and had scored 600 marks.