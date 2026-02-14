ETV Bharat / state

TIMS To Emerge As Telangana's Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence

Hyderabad: The soon-to-be-inaugurated Sanathnagar Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) is being developed as an Organ Transplantation Centre of Excellence, in a major boost to the state’s public healthcare system. The hospital is expected to be fully operational by Ugadi, as earlier announced by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.

The government had initially constructed eight state-of-the-art operating theatres at Gandhi Hospital to establish an organ transplant centre there. However, following delays and stalled works, it has now decided to repurpose those theatres for Gandhi Hospital’s immediate needs and shift the dedicated transplant centre to TIMS.

The Jeevan Daan Nodal Centre, which manages organ donation registrations, was earlier functioning at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). With doctors from NIMS currently serving as coordinators, the Health Department is now working to establish the nodal centre at TIMS as well, aiming to create a more streamlined and integrated transplant ecosystem.

While the main hospital buildings at TIMS have been completed, work is underway to equip the operating theatres, wards and ICUs, and to install key diagnostic equipment, including advanced scanning machines. Officials are confident that the remaining works will be completed ahead of the Ugadi inauguration.