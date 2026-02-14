TIMS To Emerge As Telangana's Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence
Sanathnagar TIMS to be fully operational by Ugadi, with 1,000 beds and integrated transplant services aimed at strengthening Telangana’s public healthcare system.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The soon-to-be-inaugurated Sanathnagar Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) is being developed as an Organ Transplantation Centre of Excellence, in a major boost to the state’s public healthcare system. The hospital is expected to be fully operational by Ugadi, as earlier announced by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.
The government had initially constructed eight state-of-the-art operating theatres at Gandhi Hospital to establish an organ transplant centre there. However, following delays and stalled works, it has now decided to repurpose those theatres for Gandhi Hospital’s immediate needs and shift the dedicated transplant centre to TIMS.
The Jeevan Daan Nodal Centre, which manages organ donation registrations, was earlier functioning at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). With doctors from NIMS currently serving as coordinators, the Health Department is now working to establish the nodal centre at TIMS as well, aiming to create a more streamlined and integrated transplant ecosystem.
While the main hospital buildings at TIMS have been completed, work is underway to equip the operating theatres, wards and ICUs, and to install key diagnostic equipment, including advanced scanning machines. Officials are confident that the remaining works will be completed ahead of the Ugadi inauguration.
Spread over 22.6 acres, TIMS has been developed in four blocks to meet infrastructure requirements. The hospital will have a capacity of 1,000 beds, including 300 ICU beds. Around 250 medical specialists are expected to be deployed once the facility becomes fully functional.
Though TIMS is being positioned as a major centre for cardiac care and medical research, it will also serve as a key hub for organ transplantation. Currently, transplant services in government hospitals remain limited. Kidney and liver transplants are conducted only intermittently at Osmania General Hospital, while Gandhi Hospital lacks advanced operating theatres and specialised transplant wards. At present, kidney transplants in the government sector are performed only at NIMS.
Because of these constraints, organs harvested from brain-dead patients in government hospitals are often diverted to private and corporate hospitals. With TIMS coming on stream, the government hopes to reverse this trend and ensure comprehensive transplant services are available within the public healthcare system.
All transplant procedures at TIMS will be carried out under the supervision of a specialised medical team drawn from Gandhi, Osmania and NIMS, a significant step towards strengthening organ transplantation services in Telangana’s government hospitals.