Timer Recovered From Spot Where Gelatin Sticks Were Found Along PM Convoy Route In Bengaluru
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said a detailed investigation is underway, and the case would also be handed over to NIA for further probe.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said a detailed investigation is underway after a timer device was reportedly found at the same location where gelatin sticks were recovered along the route for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Bengaluru.
He added that the case would also be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe.
Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said police have already arrested the person who allegedly made a bomb threat call, and questioning is currently in progress. Investigators are examining all materials recovered from the spot, including the gelatin sticks and the timer device, he added.
"The NIA has also sought to investigate the case, and we will hand it over to them as well. Whenever the Prime Minister visits, there is high-level security. Both the state and central agencies provide security arrangements. The state government receives specific instructions and all necessary measures are taken," he said.
Parameshwara said the gelatin sticks were detected around 9 am, nearly two hours before the Prime Minister's scheduled programme, calling it a positive development from the security point of view. "At this stage, it is too early to say whether there is any terror link. Let the investigation continue," he added.
On the controversy surrounding the Sringeri election recount involving Rajegowda, the minister said the matter is now before the court, and the verdict should be awaited. He questioned how a recount could show an additional 250 votes unless there had been errors in the original counting process.
"If the recount shows 250 extra votes, doesn't that indicate that the earlier counting was not done properly? Should action not be taken against the officials concerned?" he asked.
He further said the Supreme Court has stayed the earlier counting process and that the Karnataka Police are investigating allegations of tampering. The matter will also be examined through forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), he added.
On the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act from July 1, Parameshwara referred to the Centre's approach towards the MGNREGA scheme, saying it was introduced during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure to employ rural workers. "The scheme supported livelihood and development activities in rural areas. The present government had initially supported it, but now it appears reluctant," he added.
Parameshwara questioned the reasons behind attempts to discontinue the programme, saying corruption and misuse, if any, should be addressed administratively instead of shutting down an entire welfare initiative. "If there is corruption, action should be taken against those responsible. Administrative issues can be corrected. The entire programme should not be suppressed because of misuse by some individuals," he said.
Responding to questions about the delay in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, the minister said elections should be conducted at the earliest, but procedural errors need to be corrected first.
He noted that conducting elections during an ongoing census exercise poses logistical difficulties due to the shortage of officials. "It is our duty to hold elections. But announcing results even before the election process begins is not right," he remarked, dismissing premature political claims.
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