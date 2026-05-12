ETV Bharat / state

Timer Recovered From Spot Where Gelatin Sticks Were Found Along PM Convoy Route In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said a detailed investigation is underway after a timer device was reportedly found at the same location where gelatin sticks were recovered along the route for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Bengaluru.

He added that the case would also be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said police have already arrested the person who allegedly made a bomb threat call, and questioning is currently in progress. Investigators are examining all materials recovered from the spot, including the gelatin sticks and the timer device, he added.

"The NIA has also sought to investigate the case, and we will hand it over to them as well. Whenever the Prime Minister visits, there is high-level security. Both the state and central agencies provide security arrangements. The state government receives specific instructions and all necessary measures are taken," he said.

Parameshwara said the gelatin sticks were detected around 9 am, nearly two hours before the Prime Minister's scheduled programme, calling it a positive development from the security point of view. "At this stage, it is too early to say whether there is any terror link. Let the investigation continue," he added.

On the controversy surrounding the Sringeri election recount involving Rajegowda, the minister said the matter is now before the court, and the verdict should be awaited. He questioned how a recount could show an additional 250 votes unless there had been errors in the original counting process.