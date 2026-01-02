ETV Bharat / state

‘Time To Dethrone Rulers Like In Bangladesh, Nepal And Sri Lanka’: JJP Chief Ajay Chautala

“We will have to drag these rulers from their seats of power, chase them down the streets, and beat them. We will have to force them to leave the country, just like what happened in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. We will have to launch a similar movement here. Only then will we be free from this misgovernance,” he said.

Addressing the workers in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Ajay said that young people should be prepared, as it was the youth who carried out coups in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The JJP chief said that there was a need for change, and the youth would bring about this change. “For this, the time has come to organise yourselves, to unite, and when the opportunity arises, just like the youth in our neighbouring countries, in Sri Lanka, overthrew the government and forced them to flee overnight; just like the youth of Bangladesh overthrew the government and forced those rulers to leave the country; just like the youth in Nepal mobilised and not only beat them but also forced them to leave the country overnight,” he said.

In his address, Ajay also targeted the Congress, accusing the opposition party of working as the ruling party’s B-team. “This is not me saying this, but every single person in Haryana is saying this. The people who gave the most power to Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress in Rohtak district, today those same people are saying that if anyone has ruined things the most, it is this father-son duo.”

Ajay is the father of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and the son of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala, who is Ajay’s brother, refused to comment on his controversial statement. “The shop of lies and deceit has closed down,” he said.

Reacting to Ajay’s statement, Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi said that democratic principles would be followed. “People themselves will condemn this. (Ajay) Chautala ji once said, ‘I will endure all wounds, but I will not tolerate the wound of losing votes.’ They have been hurt by the loss of votes, which is why they are running around in a frenzy. They have created chaos in their own home. They are fighting amongst themselves,” he said.