ETV Bharat / state

Dhamtari Fish Farmers Hit Hard As Exports Stall Amid Global Tensions; Losses Touch Rs 50 Crore

However, exports have come to a near halt since the tensions have escalated between Israel, Iran, and the USA. Traders are estimating the loss of Rs 40–50 crore as prepared stock of fish is unsold in international markets.

Known for its low cost and quick growth cycle, tilapia has become the preferred choice among fish farmers. Under expert supervision, the fish is reared and exported to international markets, particularly the United States and Gulf countries. Until recently, around 400 tonnes of tilapia were exported every month from Dhamtari.

Dhamtari: Fish farmers in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district are facing losses as international tensions have disrupted exports of tilapia fish, which is a major source of income for the region. Large-scale fish farming is carried out at the Dudhawа Dam, located about 70 km from Dhamtari, where nearly 300 cages have been set up for scientific cultivation of tilapia.

Fish trader Irshad Khan, who runs an aquaculture and export business under the name MIK Fish in Nagri-Sihawa for over eight years said that about 300–350 tonnes of tilapia were exported monthly, earning about Rs 160–170 per kg in foreign markets, however, the cost has reduced.

"Every day consignments were shipped to the US and Gulf countries. Annually, 3,000–4,000 tonnes were exported from Dhamtari. Now we are facing losses of nearly Rs 45–50 crore," he said.

Fish technician to over 100 farmers, Vikas Thakur said, "It costs around Rs 70 to produce one kg of fish, and it takes about 210 days for full growth. Tilapia is often called ‘aquatic chicken’ because of its taste and high demand abroad. It has minimal bones so it is easy to eat even for children."

The crisis has impacted more than 100 fish farmers in the district. Each farmer supports employment for 15–20 people, and now hundreds of families are impacted. In total, around 100–150 farmers and associated workers are struggling due to the downturn.

Dhamtari Collector Avinash Mishra said that the district is known for fish production and exports, but the current war-like situation has led to a market slowdown. He said that markets will reopen soon. The project is run under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.