Tihar Jail Extortion Racket: Delhi HC Directs Vigilance Dept To Expedite Inquiry, Action Against Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the vigilance department to conclude the disciplinary inquiry expeditiously and take action against officials of Tihar Jail allegedly involved in running an extortion racket.

The plea — filed by Mohit Kumar Goyal, who was an inmate in Tihar — raised concerns regarding illegalities, malpractices and misconduct in Tihar Jail, alleging that an extortion racket was being run inside the jail involving inmates and in connivance with jail authorities.

The matter came up before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which ordered the vigilance department to appoint an inquiry officer within two weeks.

"Once the official is appointed, the requisite formality, such as constitution of charge sheet, its approval and conclusion shall also be undertaken within this short span of time," the bench said, fixing the next hearing on January 7, 2026.