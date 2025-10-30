Tihar Jail Extortion Racket: Delhi HC Directs Vigilance Dept To Expedite Inquiry, Action Against Officials
The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela instructed the department to appoint an enquiry officer within two weeks.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the vigilance department to conclude the disciplinary inquiry expeditiously and take action against officials of Tihar Jail allegedly involved in running an extortion racket.
The plea — filed by Mohit Kumar Goyal, who was an inmate in Tihar — raised concerns regarding illegalities, malpractices and misconduct in Tihar Jail, alleging that an extortion racket was being run inside the jail involving inmates and in connivance with jail authorities.
The matter came up before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which ordered the vigilance department to appoint an inquiry officer within two weeks.
"Once the official is appointed, the requisite formality, such as constitution of charge sheet, its approval and conclusion shall also be undertaken within this short span of time," the bench said, fixing the next hearing on January 7, 2026.
The bench passed the order after the additional chief secretary (Home) informed the court that he would take up the matter with the vigilance department to ensure that an official for the inquiry is appointed and the probe is conducted as quickly as possible.
On August 13, the High Court was informed that disciplinary action had been initiated against nine prison officials, who were suspended, and proceedings were underway under the Central Civil Services Rules. The High Court ordered a judicial inspection of Tihar Jail in September 2024, which was submitted on April 7. It revealed that the jail administration was involved in the misuse of the jail's landlines to run an extortion racket.
Subsequently, on May 2, the High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the matter and directed the additional chief secretary (home) to conduct a departmental inquiry and identify the officials responsible.
During Thursday's hearing, the court examined the report of the judge who investigated Central Jail No. 8 and the semi-open jail, revealing disturbing facts like irregularities in the functioning of Tihar Jail, pointing to criminal activities. Observing that it necessitates a detailed investigation, the court directed the Director General of Prisons to cooperate with the investigation.
Also Read