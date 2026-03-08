Tigress T-94 Dies In Ranthambore National Park Due To 'Lung Failure'
DFO Manas Singh said the tigress was approximately 11 years old and its range included Ondi Khoh, Mood Ghusa, Indala and Pharia under Khandar Range.
Sawai Madhopur: A tigress, T-94, has died in the Khandar Range of the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Sunday. The death due to a possible lung failure has caused an outpouring of grief among wildlife lovers, including the forest administration.
A forest department team discovered the carcass of T-94 in the forest area below Ghoda Valley while patrolling in the morning. Subsequently, they informed forest department officials about the matter. Senior forest administration officials visited the spot and brought the carcass to the Rajbagh Forest Outpost, where veterinarians conducted a post-mortem examination. Following the procedure, the tigress was cremated in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines in the presence of forest and district administration officials.
Veterinarian CP Meena said prima facie, the cause of the tigress's death appears to be lung failure. "Most of the tigress's organs, including her lungs and liver, had failed, possibly leading to a natural death. Samples were taken during the post-mortem to be sent to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the tigress's death."
Ranthambhore DFO Manas Singh said the tigress was approximately 11 years old. "Tigress T-94's range included the forest areas of Ondi Khoh, Mood Ghusa, Indala, Khatola, Kasera, Balaji, Ghoda Valley, Vindhyakada, and Pharia in the Khandar Range of Ranthambore. Its carcass was found completely intact. According to a veterinary doctor, the tigress died due to lung failure," he added.
