ETV Bharat / state

Tigress T-94 Dies In Ranthambore National Park Due To 'Lung Failure'

Sawai Madhopur: A tigress, T-94, has died in the Khandar Range of the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Sunday. The death due to a possible lung failure has caused an outpouring of grief among wildlife lovers, including the forest administration.

A forest department team discovered the carcass of T-94 in the forest area below Ghoda Valley while patrolling in the morning. Subsequently, they informed forest department officials about the matter. Senior forest administration officials visited the spot and brought the carcass to the Rajbagh Forest Outpost, where veterinarians conducted a post-mortem examination. Following the procedure, the tigress was cremated in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines in the presence of forest and district administration officials.