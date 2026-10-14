ETV Bharat / state

Tigress Sunaina Gives Birth To Three Cubs At Jamshedpur's Tata Zoological Park

Naeem Akhtar, director of the park, maintained and operated by Tata Steel, said the cubs will be named on October 25 and they have been kept under special observation. Two of them are female and one is male.

The Tata Zoological Park is a non-governmental zoological park, operated in accordance with the guidelines of the Zoo Authority of India. The park houses approximately 380 animals of various species. With the birth of the three cubs, the total number of tigers in the Tata Zoological Park has now reached nine. The older tigers include one male and three females, while the younger cubs include one male and four females.

Sunaina, a resident of the zoo, has become a mother for the first time. The cubs' father is tiger Rudra who was brought to park from Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur. Sunaina was born at Tata Zoological Park to tigress Dona and tiger Kailash.

Akhtar said as per established regulations, information on the cubs is released only after their initial care and monitoring is complete. He explained Sunaina, a first-time mother, inadvertently injured a female cub. The zoo doctors immediately provided treatment and stitched the wound. The cub's condition has since improved. It currently weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms, he said.