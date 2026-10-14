Tigress Sunaina Gives Birth To Three Cubs At Jamshedpur's Tata Zoological Park
The cubs including two females and one male, will be named on October 25 and suggestions for the same have been sought from locals.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Jamshedpur: Tigress Sunaina has given birth to three cubs at Jamshedpur's Tata Zoological Park.
Naeem Akhtar, director of the park, maintained and operated by Tata Steel, said the cubs will be named on October 25 and they have been kept under special observation. Two of them are female and one is male.
The Tata Zoological Park is a non-governmental zoological park, operated in accordance with the guidelines of the Zoo Authority of India. The park houses approximately 380 animals of various species. With the birth of the three cubs, the total number of tigers in the Tata Zoological Park has now reached nine. The older tigers include one male and three females, while the younger cubs include one male and four females.
Sunaina, a resident of the zoo, has become a mother for the first time. The cubs' father is tiger Rudra who was brought to park from Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur. Sunaina was born at Tata Zoological Park to tigress Dona and tiger Kailash.
Akhtar said as per established regulations, information on the cubs is released only after their initial care and monitoring is complete. He explained Sunaina, a first-time mother, inadvertently injured a female cub. The zoo doctors immediately provided treatment and stitched the wound. The cub's condition has since improved. It currently weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms, he said.
The male cub weighs approximately 2.9 kilograms, while the other female weighs approximately 2.53 kilograms. Doctors are constantly monitoring the health of all three cubs. Their activities are also being monitored through the zoo's CCTV cameras. All necessary precautions are being taken for their health and safety.
"To maintain strong engagement with the people of Jamshedpur, Tata Steel Zoological Park has invited people to suggest names for the tigress's three cubs. People have been urged to suggest one name each for the three cubs and send it via WhatsApp or message to 9438291637," Akhtar said.
He said a team formed by the Zoological Park will select the three best suggestions. The selected winners will be honored with a free zoo entry pass and a memento. The deadline for submitting names is October 19, and the nomination will be finalized by October 25.
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