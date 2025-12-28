ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Tigress Walks Free In Rajasthan Forest Under Successful Translocation

Bundi: A tigress, named PN-224, translocated from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve was released into the forest at Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday as part of the Inter-State Tiger Reintroduction Programme, forest officials said.

As part of the prescribed acclimatisation process, the three-year-old tigress was kept in a soft-release enclosure at Bajaliya from December 22, and was released for free movement into the forest. PN-224 was airlifted from Pench reserve to Jaipur in an IAF MI-17 helicopter on December 21 and was later transported by road to Ramgarh Vishdhari, the officials said.

As soon as the tigress was placed in the soft release enclosure on the morning of December 22, our experts started monitoring her behavior, diet, activities, and health condition. According to the established protocol, once it was confirmed that the tigress was completely healthy and exhibiting behavior consistent with adaptation to the new area, the enclosure gates were opened at 4:46 pm on December 27, CCF Suganaram Jat said.

“However, even after the gates were opened, the tigress was not allowed to immediately rush out. Today at 3:36 am, the tigress emerged from the enclosure and entered the dense forest of Ramgarh Vishdhari. This behaviour reflects the tigress's normal, healthy, and self-reliant nature,” he added.

Bundi DFO Arun Kumar D said the entire release process was carried out in the presence of senior forest officials. Teams of expert veterinarians, field biologists, and trained frontline staff maintained round-the-clock surveillance. “The work was completed in strict adherence to the guidelines and protocols laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to tackle any potential risk possibility. Even after the release, the safety and successful rehabilitation of tigress PN-224 are being given top priority,” he said.