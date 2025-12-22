ETV Bharat / state

Tigress From Pench Airlifted To Ramgarh Vishdhari In Rajasthan

Bundi: In the first tiger translocation in Rajasthan and only the second in India, a female tigress was airlifted from the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve here in Rajasthan where it will be released into the wild, officials said on Monday.

The tigress PN-224, airlifted by the Indian Air Force from the PTR, was released into a soft enclosure at Bajalia in Ramgarh Tiger Reserve at 6:35 AM on Monday, Bundi DFO Arun Kumar D said while sharing the photos with reporters.

The tigress was brought to Jaipur by helicopter at 10:30 PM on Sunday. The Indian Air Force and Forest Department teams coordinated the operation. Following a special protocol, the tigress was then transported from Jaipur to Bundi by road. After a health check on Monday morning, she was released into the enclosure. Kota CCF Sugna Ram Jat, DFO Arun Kumar D, along with police and administrative officials, were present during the release.