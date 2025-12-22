Tigress From Pench Airlifted To Ramgarh Vishdhari In Rajasthan
The tigress PN-224 was airlifted on Sunday night and was released into an enclosure at the Ramgarh Vishdhari before being released into the wild.
December 22, 2025
Bundi: In the first tiger translocation in Rajasthan and only the second in India, a female tigress was airlifted from the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve here in Rajasthan where it will be released into the wild, officials said on Monday.
The tigress PN-224, airlifted by the Indian Air Force from the PTR, was released into a soft enclosure at Bajalia in Ramgarh Tiger Reserve at 6:35 AM on Monday, Bundi DFO Arun Kumar D said while sharing the photos with reporters.
The tigress was brought to Jaipur by helicopter at 10:30 PM on Sunday. The Indian Air Force and Forest Department teams coordinated the operation. Following a special protocol, the tigress was then transported from Jaipur to Bundi by road. After a health check on Monday morning, she was released into the enclosure. Kota CCF Sugna Ram Jat, DFO Arun Kumar D, along with police and administrative officials, were present during the release.
DFO Kumar said that after reaching Bundi, the tigress was taken directly to a special enclosure where her behavior will be studied, her health will be monitored, and the process of acclimatizing her to the new environment will be carried out. Once the tigress is found to be completely healthy, calm, and well-adapted, she will be released into the open forest.
CCF Suganaram Jat said that the translocation is not only aimed at increasing the big cat population, but also a significant effort towards improving the breed and strengthening the gene pool. The tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve was chosen because of her superior genetic quality, which will benefit the tiger breeding cycle in Ramgarh, he said.
Tribhuvan Singh Hada, a founding member of the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve, said that while tigers are usually translocated by road, a helicopter was chosen this time for reasons of safety, speed, and to minimize stress on the animal. He added that the number of tigers in the Ramgarh Tiger Reserve will increase in the future, and their genetic diversity will also improve.
