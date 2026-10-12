ETV Bharat / state

Tigress Dotty Was A Legend Loved By Tourists And Photographers At Bandhavgarh

Umaria: Dotty, the legendary tigress of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, passed away on October 9, leaving her admirers sad and shocked. She was the same tigress that gave birth to Bandhavgarh's most powerful tiger, D-One.

Anupam Sahay, Field Director of the Reserve, explained, "Dotty was born in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve around 2012. She was the offspring of another famous tigress, Sukhi Patiha and a blue-eyed male. The famous tigress Spotty (T-41) is her real sister. Dotty was around 15 years old. Her body was found on October 9, 2026, in the Majhkheta beat of the Manpur Buffer Range."0

She has left behind two tiny cubs that are currently learning the rules of the jungle. These cubs are currently around 15 to 16 months old and are roaming the Bandhavgarh forests. The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve management is closely monitoring their every activity and behaviour to ensure that they are not harmed in any way.

The Forest Department's preliminary investigation and postmortem report infer that she died of natural causes and old age. Dog squads thoroughly searched the area but found no suspicious activity or objects, ruling out poaching or a fight. Dotty was also known as T-17.

Sahay disclosed, "Dotty was born and spent much of her life in the Magadhi Zone of the Reserve. In her later years, her powerful young daughters drove her out of her own territory, after which she established a new home in the Tala Zone and Manpur Buffer Range where she lived comfortably. But now she too has passed away, leaving a huge void in the tiger world."

During her almost 15-year lifespan, Dotty gave birth to four cubs and successfully raised them. Her older offspring have established strong territories in Magadhi and surrounding areas. They proved so powerful that they even drove their mother out of her original territory. Currently, her older offspring rule the core areas of Bandhavgarh, especially Magadhi.

Her offspring, D-One, has become the most famous tiger of the Reserve. A large number of tourists come looking for him. Since the safari of the core zone has started after the monsoon break, tourists are getting regular sightings of D-One. A few days ago, he had made the entire forest aware of its power by killing a priest. He is also creating a distinct identity like his mother Dotty.

Tigers are often named after markings on their bodies or faces. Although Dotty’s official name was T-17, she had a distinctive naturally occurring ‘D’ (or dot)-shaped mark on her forehead. Tourists and guides nicknamed her Dotty because of this mark. She was a fearless tigress, unfazed by even jeepneys or large camper vehicles. Her beauty and ease of sighting made her a legend among wildlife photographers and tourists.