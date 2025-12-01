Tigress Jaya Dies In Bhilai's Maitri Bagh, Autopsy Reveals Stomach Infection
Jaya was brought from Nandanvan Zoo in Raipur as part of an exchange programme.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
Durg: White tigress Jaya died at Maitri Bagh zoo in Bhilai on Monday.
As usual, the staff of Maitri Bagh opened the tigress' enclosure in the morning and found it deserted. Upon peeking inside the enclosure, they found Jaya lying on the ground.
The tigress was motionless and flies were swarming on it. Senior officials reached the spot and discovered that Jaya had died. Postmortem on the carcass revealed an infection in the stomach.
Maitri Bagh staff said the tigress had been fed last night. Maitri Bagh in-charge NK Jain confirmed that the postmortem report revealed a serious infection in Jaya's stomach, which led to her death.
The postmortem was conducted in the presence of a Forest Department team and Maitri Bagh officials, after which the tigress was cremated. Maitri Bagh in Bhilai is renowned as a conservation centre for white tigers in the country. Until now, there were six white tigers at the centre but with Jaya's death, the number has dropped to five.
Jaya was brought from Raipur's Nandanvan Zoo as part of an exchange programme. Maitri Bagh is among the top tourist destinations of Bhilai. A large number of locals visit the place for sightseeing and picnics. The park is a symbol of friendship between the former Soviet Union and India.
The main attractions at Maitri Bagh are the white tigers and various species of birds. Chhattisgarh has three national parks and 11 wildlife sanctuaries, including four tiger reserves.
Also Read
White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo