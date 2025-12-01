ETV Bharat / state

Tigress Jaya Dies In Bhilai's Maitri Bagh, Autopsy Reveals Stomach Infection

Durg: White tigress Jaya died at Maitri Bagh zoo in Bhilai on Monday.

As usual, the staff of Maitri Bagh opened the tigress' enclosure in the morning and found it deserted. Upon peeking inside the enclosure, they found Jaya lying on the ground.

The tigress was motionless and flies were swarming on it. Senior officials reached the spot and discovered that Jaya had died. Postmortem on the carcass revealed an infection in the stomach.

Maitri Bagh staff said the tigress had been fed last night. Maitri Bagh in-charge NK Jain confirmed that the postmortem report revealed a serious infection in Jaya's stomach, which led to her death.