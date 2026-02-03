ETV Bharat / state

Tigress ST-28 Dies In Territorial Fight At Sariska, Tiger Count Drops To 49

Alwar: A tigress, identified as ST-28, died on Monday following a territorial fight in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, officials said. With her death, the total tiger population in Sariska has dropped to 49, of which only 17 are tigresses.

Forest officials said territorial conflicts among tigers have become frequent due to the steadily increasing tiger population and the incomplete relocation of villages from Sariska’s core area. This has led to pressure on available territory.

Sariska CCF and Field Director Sangram Singh Katiyar said the incident occurred on February 2 in the forest area of Dabli beat, Prithvipura, under the Akbarpur range of the Sariska Tiger Project. “Tigress ST-28 died due to a territorial fight. As soon as information was received, the forest conservator, field director, deputy conservator of forests, a veterinary team and field staff reached the spot,” he said.

A post-mortem examination of the tigress was conducted by a team of three doctors. Officials said all body parts of ST-28 were found intact and no suspicious evidence was detected during the investigation.

Last rites performed as per protocol