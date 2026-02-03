Tigress ST-28 Dies In Territorial Fight At Sariska, Tiger Count Drops To 49
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:54 AM IST
Alwar: A tigress, identified as ST-28, died on Monday following a territorial fight in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, officials said. With her death, the total tiger population in Sariska has dropped to 49, of which only 17 are tigresses.
Forest officials said territorial conflicts among tigers have become frequent due to the steadily increasing tiger population and the incomplete relocation of villages from Sariska’s core area. This has led to pressure on available territory.
Sariska CCF and Field Director Sangram Singh Katiyar said the incident occurred on February 2 in the forest area of Dabli beat, Prithvipura, under the Akbarpur range of the Sariska Tiger Project. “Tigress ST-28 died due to a territorial fight. As soon as information was received, the forest conservator, field director, deputy conservator of forests, a veterinary team and field staff reached the spot,” he said.
A post-mortem examination of the tigress was conducted by a team of three doctors. Officials said all body parts of ST-28 were found intact and no suspicious evidence was detected during the investigation.
Last rites performed as per protocol
Katiyar said the last rites of tigress ST-28 were carried out in the presence of revenue officials, police personnel and local residents. All the protocols laid by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed.
Over the past two to three years, Sariska has witnessed a rise in its tiger population. In the last two years alone, 22 cubs were born in the reserve, making the total count to 50 for the first time. Of these, 13 cubs were born in 2024 and nine in 2025.
Possible clash with ST-14
While territorial conflict has been confirmed as the cause of death, officials said it is yet to be established which tiger was involved in the fight. However, there is a possibility that tigress ST-28 clashed with tigress ST-14 in the Akbarpur range. The tigress ST-28 incurred fatal injuries. Further monitoring and analysis are underway, forest officials added.
