ETV Bharat / state

Tightening The Noose: Jharkhand Records Major Maoist Surrenders And Arrests, DGP Attributes Success To Teamwork

Ranchi: The battle against Maoist insurgency has never been easy. It demands years of intelligence gathering, painstaking surveillance, coordinated operations and patient policing. In Jharkhand, where Maoist violence has long challenged the security apparatus, the state’s first woman Director General of Police, Tadasha Mishra, has overseen a series of major successes.

Between January and July 2026, Jharkhand Police arrested 93 Maoists, secured the surrender of 45 cadres and killed 22 in encounters. The period also saw the surrender of senior Maoist commanders and several high-profile arrests, achievements that many within the force describe as a decisive phase in the state’s campaign against Left-Wing Extremism.

Tightening The Noose: Jharkhand Records Major Maoist Surrenders And Arrests Under First Woman DGP Tadasha Mishra (ETV Bharat)

Since taking charge, Mishra has led an aggressive yet intelligence-driven strategy that has significantly intensified operations against Maoist groups, with the police registering a steady rise in arrests, encounters and surrenders across the state.

On May 21, 2026, a landmark operation saw 27 Naxalites surrender together, the largest such surrender since Jharkhand was carved out as a separate state. Of them, 25 belonged to the banned CPI (Maoist), while two were members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP). Eight carried rewards totalling Rs 33 lakh and together faced 426 criminal cases.

Another breakthrough came in July 2026 when 16 active CPI (Maoist) cadres, including six senior commanders carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered under Operation Navjeevan-II. Police recovered 11 firearms and 1,562 rounds of ammunition from the surrendered militants.