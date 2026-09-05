Kashmir Rolls Out Red Carpet: Tight Security In Place As 135 Films From 41 Countries To Feature In International Film Festival
The administration sees the festival as an opportunity to attract filmmakers and creative professionals strengthen cultural exchange and encourage film-related tourism in the region.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir Valley will host filmmakers, actors, critics, technicians and cinema enthusiasts from India and abroad for the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK 2026) from September 7 to 10.
The four-day festival, themed "Rang-e-Cinema," will bring 135 films from 41 countries to venues in Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg. The festival is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation.
For J&K, the event is more than a new entry on India's film calendar and is seen to be an attempt "to reconnect a region long associated with cinema with contemporary filmmaking, international audiences and a new generation of local storytellers."
The response to the festival has been substantial. Organisers received more than 1,100 film entries from across the world. The final selection includes 135 films representing 41 countries. India accounts for the largest share with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Argentina and Spain have four films each. Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States have three each. Films from countries including Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will also feature in the programme.
The festival will feature several programmes including the International Competition, Cinema of the World, Bharat Panorama, J&K Select, Best Debut Film, Documentary/Hybrid, Horror and short-film programming.
The international competition is reserved for feature-length films of at least 70 minutes, while short films can run for more than one minute and up to 35 minutes. The festival rules also provide for documentary and hybrid works entries.
At the festival, one of the most closely watched sections will be J&K Select. The category is for films that have a direct connection with Jammu and Kashmir. Eligibility includes films produced by a J&K-based production houses, films directed by filmmakers from or domiciled in J&K, films in which more than half the shooting took place in the region, or films focused on regions history, culture, traditions and communities.
The section carries a Rs 10 lakh prize for best film that will promote local cinema. Three documentaries from filmmaker Bharatbala's Virtual Bharat series provide "one example of the kind of regional storytelling coming to the festival."
“Naqsh-e-Daur", the story of Ghulam Nabi Dar follows Srinagar craftsman and his decades-long work in walnut wood carving. “Taleem” explores Kashmir's traditional carpet-making heritage, from spinning and dyeing to weaving and finishing. A third film, “Kunemechi: A Home Carved in Ancestry,” focuses on traditional Naga woodcraft and will be screened outside the competition.
The selection gives the festival an opportunity to present Kashmir not simply as a backdrop for films, but as a subject with its own stories, crafts and creative traditions. The festival has assembled a five-member international jury. It will be headed by acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan. The panel also includes Oscar- and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German film curator and journalist Dorothee Wenner, media entrepreneur Keiko Bang, and National Award-winning filmmaker and educator Himansu Sekhar Khatua. The jury will assess films across the international, national and J&K-focused competitive sections.
The festival has announced a total prize purse of Rs 96 lakh across nine award categories. The Best Film award carries the highest prize of Rs 25 lakh. Best Director and Best Debut Film of a Director will each carry Rs 15 lakh. The Best Film in the J&K Select category carries Rs 10 lakh. Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female will receive Rs 8 lakh each, while Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design and Best Editing carry Rs 5 lakh each. The categories are intended to recognise not only films and directors but also the technical and performance work behind them.
The main festival hub will be the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), in Srinagar. Screenings and events are also planned at INOX Multiplex in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas at KC Central in Jammu and the Gulmarg Convention Centre. The festival's official programme covers screenings as well as "masterclasses, workshops, conversations and other industry activities."
The administration has also planned cultural programmes featuring national and local artists. A particularly distinctive attraction is the proposed floating screen on Dal Lake near SKICC. The idea is to combine cinema with one of Kashmir's most recognisable landscapes and give visiting filmmakers and audiences a cinematic experience beyond conventional theatres.
For students and aspiring filmmakers, the festival is designed to be more than a screening event. A three-day masterclass series is scheduled to feature professionals including filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, editor Namrata Rao, sound designer Baylon Fonseca, actor and theatre personality Chitranjan Tripathi, documentary filmmaker Supriyo Sen and cinematographer Anil Mehta, among others.
A Canon workshop is also planned to introduce students and cinema enthusiasts to contemporary camera equipment and technology. The focus on learning and professional interaction is significant for J&K as the government is trying to encourage a stronger local filmmaking ecosystem rather than limiting the region's role to that of a shooting location.
Director Information and Festival Director Shreya Singhal has described the festival as a platform intended to connect J&K's emerging filmmakers and artists with established professionals and provide opportunities for skills, exposure and professional networks.
Earlier, while reviewing preparations, Singhal had stressed that the event should showcase J&K's heritage, landscapes and creative potential while being organised to professional standards.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has backed the festival as part of a wider cultural and tourism push. During reviews of the preparations, he called for J&K's heritage, cuisine, handicrafts, traditional arts and tourist destinations "to be incorporated into the experience for visiting participants."
The administration sees the festival as an opportunity to attract filmmakers and creative professionals, strengthen cultural exchange and encourage film-related tourism and production in the region.
The government has also indicated that IFFJK is intended to become an annual international event, making the inaugural edition a test of whether J&K can build a sustainable film platform rather than stage a one-off cultural spectacle.
The festival will open amid heightened security preparations. On Friday, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar chaired a security review meeting involving police and representatives of the CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CID, traffic, security, fire and emergency services, tourism and information departments.
Officials reviewed security arrangements at festival venues, deployment plans, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency response.
The IGP called for "carefully planned deployment at all identified venues, taking into account the movement of visitors, filmmakers, delegates and dignitaries."
Officials were also directed to conduct route clearance and deploy Road Opening Parties on designated routes. Entry and exit points, traffic congestion and vulnerable locations are being given particular attention. Agencies have also been asked to maintain real-time "information sharing and close coordination during the festival."
The J&K government has appointed 50 civil service officers as liaison officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates. Their role is to facilitate participants and coordinate their requirements during the festival.
Earlier preparations also included plans for airport facilitation, hospitality, transportation, accommodation, traffic management, medical support and civic arrangements. The administration has asked departments ranging from Tourism and Culture to Handicrafts, Floriculture and Transport to coordinate their roles.
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