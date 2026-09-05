ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Rolls Out Red Carpet: Tight Security In Place As 135 Films From 41 Countries To Feature In International Film Festival

Representational image of Kashmir. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley will host filmmakers, actors, critics, technicians and cinema enthusiasts from India and abroad for the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK 2026) from September 7 to 10. The four-day festival, themed "Rang-e-Cinema," will bring 135 films from 41 countries to venues in Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg. The festival is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation. For J&K, the event is more than a new entry on India's film calendar and is seen to be an attempt "to reconnect a region long associated with cinema with contemporary filmmaking, international audiences and a new generation of local storytellers." The response to the festival has been substantial. Organisers received more than 1,100 film entries from across the world. The final selection includes 135 films representing 41 countries. India accounts for the largest share with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Argentina and Spain have four films each. Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States have three each. Films from countries including Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will also feature in the programme. The festival will feature several programmes including the International Competition, Cinema of the World, Bharat Panorama, J&K Select, Best Debut Film, Documentary/Hybrid, Horror and short-film programming. The international competition is reserved for feature-length films of at least 70 minutes, while short films can run for more than one minute and up to 35 minutes. The festival rules also provide for documentary and hybrid works entries. At the festival, one of the most closely watched sections will be J&K Select. The category is for films that have a direct connection with Jammu and Kashmir. Eligibility includes films produced by a J&K-based production houses, films directed by filmmakers from or domiciled in J&K, films in which more than half the shooting took place in the region, or films focused on regions history, culture, traditions and communities. The section carries a Rs 10 lakh prize for best film that will promote local cinema. Three documentaries from filmmaker Bharatbala's Virtual Bharat series provide "one example of the kind of regional storytelling coming to the festival."