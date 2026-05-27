ETV Bharat / state

Tight Security Arrangements For Eid-ul-Adha In Delhi, Central Police Personnel Too Deployed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made unprecedented security arrangements in all sensitive areas of the national capital ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on Thursday.

According to sources, the Delhi Police will be on high alert to maintain communal harmony and law and order within the city. Apart from this, personnel of the central police forces have also been deployed alongside the Delhi Police personnel.

In fact, following the recent postponement of the India-Africa Forum Summit, 60 companies of central police forces—originally stationed in the capital for that event—have now been redeployed across various districts of Delhi to perform security duties.

Additional security forces have been dispatched to areas considered to be sensitive from a communal or religious perspective.

As part of this initiative, route marches—conducted by central forces and the local police—have been carried out in areas like Jama Masjid, as well as in sensitive localities like Prem Nagar in Rohini. The Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Delhi Police, is also maintaining a strict vigil. Night patrolling has also been intensified in advance.