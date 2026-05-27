Tight Security Arrangements For Eid-ul-Adha In Delhi, Central Police Personnel Too Deployed
The Delhi Police has appealed to people to celebrate the festival in a peaceful manner.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made unprecedented security arrangements in all sensitive areas of the national capital ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on Thursday.
According to sources, the Delhi Police will be on high alert to maintain communal harmony and law and order within the city. Apart from this, personnel of the central police forces have also been deployed alongside the Delhi Police personnel.
In fact, following the recent postponement of the India-Africa Forum Summit, 60 companies of central police forces—originally stationed in the capital for that event—have now been redeployed across various districts of Delhi to perform security duties.
Additional security forces have been dispatched to areas considered to be sensitive from a communal or religious perspective.
As part of this initiative, route marches—conducted by central forces and the local police—have been carried out in areas like Jama Masjid, as well as in sensitive localities like Prem Nagar in Rohini. The Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the Delhi Police, is also maintaining a strict vigil. Night patrolling has also been intensified in advance.
To enlist the cooperation of the general public in maintaining law and order, senior officials of the Delhi Police have adopted a comprehensive strategy.
Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police across various districts—including Outer-North, North-East, Dwarka, South-West, and North-West—have held crucial meetings at the local level with 'Aman Committees', Residents' Welfare Associations, and Market Welfare Associations.
During these meetings, appeals were made to prominent citizens and religious representatives to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a peaceful manner. Further, they have been instructed to immediately inform the police should they observe any suspicious activity.
Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner (Law and Order), Delhi Police, has appealed to the public to maintain peace and to celebrate the festival with mutual harmony. Special police teams have also been constituted to keep a watch over social media platforms, ensuring immediate interception of any inflammatory posts or rumours.
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