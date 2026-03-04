ETV Bharat / state

Tight Numbers Game Begins For Fourth Rajya Sabha Seat From Odisha

By Minati Singh

Bhubaneswar: The elections for the four recently-vacated Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha have taken an interesting turn, after three major parties announced the names of their candidates. One of the founders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Dilip Roy, who later joined the BJP, has announced that he will contest as an Independent in the Rajya Sabha elections, making sure that the election for the fourth seat from the state will be exciting.

The Rajya Sabha elections are held under the preferential voting system, in which only the MLAs vote. There are a total of 147 MLAs in the Odisha Assembly. A candidate needs about 30 votes to win one of the four seats. The party-wise strength in the Assembly after the 2024 Assembly elections is as follows: BJP 82 (after by-elections), BJD 48 (after suspension of two MLAs), Congress 14, CPI(M) 1, and Independent 2.

While the picture for the first three seats is more or less clear, the fourth seat is the most interesting and decisive. All parties are eyeing the arithmetic and political equations for this seat. With 82 votes, the BJP can easily win two seats, spending 60 votes. With 48 votes, the BJD can secure the third seat.

Thereafter, the electoral math for the fourth seat becomes interesting. After the third seat, BJP will have 22 votes left (82-60), while the BJD will have 18 votes (48-30). That means neither with have 30 votes individually. This will make the 14 votes of the Congress, 1 of the CPI(M) and 2 of the Independents decisive.