'Tiger Zinda Hai' Vs 'Alvida Chacha': JD(U), SP Locked In Poster War Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

A JDU poster in Patna ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, the ruling NDA and the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' launched a poster war, using innovative tactics to attack each other's leaders. Janata Dal (United) released a poster saying 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (tiger is still alive) while the Samajwadi Party (SP) poster says 'Alvida Chacha' (goodbye uncle). A poster issued by former minister Ranjit Singh, featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says 'Tiger Zinda Ha'. The protector of dalits, mahadalits, backward classes , minorities and upper castes'. JD(U) workers have put up posters and banners across the state indicating that Nitish will be the next CM. With exit polls data showing a clean sweep for the NDA, JDU workers are already in a celebratory mood. SP's 'Alvida Chacha' poster (ETV Bharat) In response to the JD(U) posters, SP has released posters saying, 'Alvida Chacha'. 'When public roars, foundation of the palace crumbles. The crown flies through the air. Shah has no power to stop public opinion. Vacate the thrown' and 'Tejashwi government will be formed'.