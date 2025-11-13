'Tiger Zinda Hai' Vs 'Alvida Chacha': JD(U), SP Locked In Poster War Ahead Of Bihar Election Results
A day before the results of Bihar Assembly elections, the JD(U) and SP engaged in a poster war.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Patna: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, the ruling NDA and the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' launched a poster war, using innovative tactics to attack each other's leaders.
Janata Dal (United) released a poster saying 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (tiger is still alive) while the Samajwadi Party (SP) poster says 'Alvida Chacha' (goodbye uncle).
A poster issued by former minister Ranjit Singh, featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says 'Tiger Zinda Ha'. The protector of dalits, mahadalits, backward classes , minorities and upper castes'. JD(U) workers have put up posters and banners across the state indicating that Nitish will be the next CM. With exit polls data showing a clean sweep for the NDA, JDU workers are already in a celebratory mood.
In response to the JD(U) posters, SP has released posters saying, 'Alvida Chacha'. 'When public roars, foundation of the palace crumbles. The crown flies through the air. Shah has no power to stop public opinion. Vacate the thrown' and 'Tejashwi government will be formed'.
"SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Bihar has resulted in a significant turnout of dalit voters during the two phases of voting. The 'Mahagathbandhan' has benefited a lot from this visit," Dharmveer Yadav, an SP leader said.
Dharmveer Yadav further said that the government is definitely changing in Bihar tomorrow. "This time, women and youth have all voted in huge numbers. I promise to feed you (NDA leaders) buffalo milk chenna because Tejashwi Yadav's government is going to be formed this time," he said.
An RJD supporter, Ganesh, said tomorrow will be in Tejashwi's day. "Tejashwi is the lion. He will be the Chief Minister in 2025. 'Chacha' earlier had 43 seats, this time he won't even get 20. Exit polls mean nothing. That's why the 'Alvida Chacha' posters have been put up," he said.
A die-hard fan of Tejashwi said he will not marry if Tejashwi does not form the government.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at JD(U)'s 'Tiger Zinda Hai' poster, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said "Who wouldn't want him to live? I mean, why say such things? He is in good health. But I'm telling you that on the November 14, he himself will bless Tejashwi."
Notably, the exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a clear majority for the NDA government, with JD(U) projected as the single-largest party, and a poor performance by the 'Mahagathbandhan'.
