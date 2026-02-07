ETV Bharat / state

Tiger That Traveled 250 KM From Maharashtra, Kills Calf In Telangana; 'Don't Disturb The Big Cat', Says NTCA

Hyderabad: The killing of a calf by a tiger that strayed into Telangana from Maharashtra traveling nearly 250 km last November, has put the spotlight back on the big cat. The National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) has recommended letting the tiger feed on the carcass of the animal, which it said would help in subsiding the big cat's hunger and anxiety.

According to officials, the tiger entered Telangana from the Pandavakhara division of Maharashtra last November. It stayed in the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana for a few days and later strayed into Jangaon and Yadadri districts of the south Indian state.

Recently, the Forest Department officials confirmed that the tiger roamed from the Kolanupaka area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to the outskirts of Kundaram in Lingalaghanapuram mandal. On Friday, the big cat attacked and killed a calf belonging to a farmer in the vicinity of Mandalagudem in Raghunathapalli mandal causing fear and panic among the locals.

Following a distress call, Jangaon and Station Ghanpur Forest Range officers Kondal Reddy, Chandrakant Reddy, and DFO Lavanya inspected the site and identified the tiger's pug marks. The police and forest departments have issued advisories asking people not to venture out alone during night hours and to go only in groups if necessary. They also asked people to immediately report any sightings of the tiger.

Do Not Disturb The Tiger, Says NTCA