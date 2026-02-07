Tiger That Traveled 250 KM From Maharashtra, Kills Calf In Telangana; 'Don't Disturb The Big Cat', Says NTCA
According to officials, the tiger strayed from Pandavakhara division of Maharashtra into Telangana last November.
Hyderabad: The killing of a calf by a tiger that strayed into Telangana from Maharashtra traveling nearly 250 km last November, has put the spotlight back on the big cat. The National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) has recommended letting the tiger feed on the carcass of the animal, which it said would help in subsiding the big cat's hunger and anxiety.
According to officials, the tiger entered Telangana from the Pandavakhara division of Maharashtra last November. It stayed in the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana for a few days and later strayed into Jangaon and Yadadri districts of the south Indian state.
Recently, the Forest Department officials confirmed that the tiger roamed from the Kolanupaka area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to the outskirts of Kundaram in Lingalaghanapuram mandal. On Friday, the big cat attacked and killed a calf belonging to a farmer in the vicinity of Mandalagudem in Raghunathapalli mandal causing fear and panic among the locals.
Following a distress call, Jangaon and Station Ghanpur Forest Range officers Kondal Reddy, Chandrakant Reddy, and DFO Lavanya inspected the site and identified the tiger's pug marks. The police and forest departments have issued advisories asking people not to venture out alone during night hours and to go only in groups if necessary. They also asked people to immediately report any sightings of the tiger.
Do Not Disturb The Tiger, Says NTCA
The Forest Department's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. C. Suvarna, said that they have received instructions from the National Tiger Conservation Authority recommending not to disturb the tiger.
“The NTCA has recommended letting the tiger eat the carcass of the animal it killed. Only when its hunger is satisfied will the tiger's anxiety subside, and it will move towards the forest area. The NTCA has also advised against allowing people to gather at the spot where the calf was killed," Suvarna said.
The Forest Department has roped in nine experienced trackers from the Kagaznagar, Kawal, and Amrabad Tiger Reserves to track the tiger. The department has also promised compensation within three days to the farmers whose livestock is killed by the big cat.
According to forest department sources, a tiger has not been sighted in the two Telangana districts in the last 50 years.
