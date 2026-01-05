ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Terror Haunts Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Three People Mauled To Death In One Week

Ramnagar: Fear and panic gripped Ramnagar of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening after a tiger attacked and killed a labourer working near the forest area of Patkot in Dechori Range, marking the third such incident in a span of less than seven days.

Deceased Abhimanyu Kumar (30), who happened to be a resident of Jokatia in Bettiah district (West Champaran) of Bihar, had come to Ramnagar to work on a pipeline-laying project being carried out under the Irrigation Department.

The incident happened in Bhalon village under Ramnagar Forest Division, when the labourer was fitting pipes near cowshed of former village head Manmohan Pathak in Bhalon. Sunday evening, at around 7 PM, a tiger ventured from the forest into the human settlement and then dragged him away. Other labourers present at the spot raised an alarm and shouted loudly, but the tiger did not release him.

Receiving information, a team from Ramnagar Forest Division reached the spot and started an intensive search operation using elephants, foot patrol teams and drones. The labourer's body was recovered inside the forest at some distance.

DFO Dhruv Martolia termed the incident as tragic and an alert has been issued in the entire area. "The big cat's movements are being closely monitored. We also appeal to the citizens to remain cautious and cooperate with the Forest Department," Martolia said.