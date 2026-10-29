ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Remands All 11 Accused In Police Custody Till November 6

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded all 11 accused in the firing case linked to actor Tiger Shroff to police custody until November 6 after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them.

The Crime Branch added the relevant provisions of MCOCA to the case after receiving approval from the competent authority on Tuesday. The accused were produced before a special MCOCA court at the Mumbai Sessions Court on Wednesday, but the remand proceedings could not be completed due to a shortage of time. They were produced again on Thursday, following which Judge Satyanarayan Nawandar ordered their police custody.

The invocation of MCOCA gives the police additional powers in the investigation. According to the provisions applicable to the case, investigators can seek custody for an extended period, while the deadline for filing a chargesheet can be extended to 180 days instead of the usual 90 days. The law also imposes stricter conditions for bail.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested include alleged shooters Phool Singh, Rehan Ansari and Hritik Mahto, along with Radha Verma, Babita Rao and Kunal Jaminsingh, who allegedly provided weapons and logistical support.

Sumit Sarolia was arrested in Delhi. Ankit alias ‘Sarpanch’ Khatak, Sameer Khatri, Jatin Panchal and Pranjal Thakral are among the other accused arrested from different states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.