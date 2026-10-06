ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Population In Assam's Nameri Reserve Rises From Three To 12 In Three Years

Two tigers have been recorded at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary after prolonged absence. ( IANS )

Tezpur: A significant improvement has been observed in the tiger population of Nameri Tiger Reserve in Assam, with their numbers increasing from three to 12 in three years.

The latest assessment points to a steady recovery in the Nameri landscape, with scientific monitoring by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, validating the latest tiger records.

According to the data shared by state Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Nameri had three individually identified tigers during the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022, which increased to nine during the Phase-IV assessment in 2023–24 and reached 12 in the following monitoring cycle.

Piraisoodan B, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, said the rising numbers of big cats are an encouraging indication of the conservation gains being witnessed across Nameri.

He stressed that continued protection of forests, regular scientific monitoring and conservation of wildlife habitats would be crucial to maintaining the positive trend and ensuring that the wider landscape remains suitable for tiger movement and survival.

Two Tigers Recorded in Sonai Rupai

An additional conservation development has emerged from Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the wider Nameri landscape, where two tigers have been recorded after a prolonged absence.

The presence of the big cats in Sonai Rupai is significant as tigers were considered locally absent from the sanctuary since the early 2000s.

The latest records have therefore added another dimension to the conservation success in the Nameri region, indicating that the wider forest landscape continues to provide suitable habitat for tigers.

The movement of tigers between Nameri and adjoining forest areas also highlights the importance of maintaining wildlife corridors and uninterrupted forest habitats beyond the boundaries of individual protected areas.

Vital Conservation Data