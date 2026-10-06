Tiger Population In Assam's Nameri Reserve Rises From Three To 12 In Three Years
DFO Piraisoodan B stressed that continued protection of forests, regular scientific monitoring and conservation of wildlife habitats would be crucial to maintaining the positive trend.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Tezpur: A significant improvement has been observed in the tiger population of Nameri Tiger Reserve in Assam, with their numbers increasing from three to 12 in three years.
The latest assessment points to a steady recovery in the Nameri landscape, with scientific monitoring by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, validating the latest tiger records.
According to the data shared by state Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Nameri had three individually identified tigers during the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022, which increased to nine during the Phase-IV assessment in 2023–24 and reached 12 in the following monitoring cycle.
Piraisoodan B, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, said the rising numbers of big cats are an encouraging indication of the conservation gains being witnessed across Nameri.
He stressed that continued protection of forests, regular scientific monitoring and conservation of wildlife habitats would be crucial to maintaining the positive trend and ensuring that the wider landscape remains suitable for tiger movement and survival.
Two Tigers Recorded in Sonai Rupai
An additional conservation development has emerged from Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the wider Nameri landscape, where two tigers have been recorded after a prolonged absence.
The presence of the big cats in Sonai Rupai is significant as tigers were considered locally absent from the sanctuary since the early 2000s.
The latest records have therefore added another dimension to the conservation success in the Nameri region, indicating that the wider forest landscape continues to provide suitable habitat for tigers.
The movement of tigers between Nameri and adjoining forest areas also highlights the importance of maintaining wildlife corridors and uninterrupted forest habitats beyond the boundaries of individual protected areas.
Vital Conservation Data
Phase-IV tiger monitoring involves systematic assessment of tiger presence and distribution and provides important information for conservation planning.
For forest authorities, such data can help identify areas frequently used by tigers, understand their distribution and strengthen protection and habitat management strategies.
The Nameri–Sonai Rupai landscape, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh foothill region, forms an important ecological zone for wildlife movement.
Spread across 464 sq km, Nameri is characterised by evergreen and semi-evergreen forests, braided river systems and wetlands that provide habitat for a wide range of wildlife. The reserve lies in the northern part of Sonitpur and shares its northern boundary with Pakke Tiger Reserve and Doimara Reserve Forest of Arunachal Pradesh, making it part of a larger transboundary forest landscape.
Nameri derives its name from the Jia-Bharali river system, which flows through the landscape. The reserve's forests and rivers together form an important ecological unit in the northern Brahmaputra Valley.
From National Park to Tiger Reserve
Nameri was declared a National Park in 1998 and notified as a Tiger Reserve in 2000. The tiger reserve landscape comprises a 320-sq-km core area, covering Nameri National Park and Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, along with a 144-sq-km buffer area.
The reserve is part of the Brahmaputra Valley Biogeographic Province (9A) of the Northeast Biogeographic Zone. It also forms an integral part of the Nameri-Sonai Rupai landscape, regarded as one of the important protected landscapes on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.
The rise from three individually identified tigers in 2022 to 12 in 2024–25, along with the recording of two tigers in Sonai Rupai, marks a significant development for tiger conservation in northern Assam.
The recovery also underlines the importance of sustained field protection, scientific monitoring and landscape-level conservation in rebuilding wildlife populations over the long term.
[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]
Also Read