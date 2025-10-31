ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Panic In Mysuru’s Forest Fringe Villages: Farmers Fear For Lives, Forest Department Steps In For Security

Mysuru: Fear has gripped several forest-edge villages in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts as repeated tiger attacks have left two farmers dead and one seriously injured in just over two weeks. The growing presence of tigers near farmlands has created panic among residents, forcing the Forest Department to provide security to farmers heading to their fields.

Three Attacks in 15 Days, Two Lives Lost; Farmers Afraid to Step Out to Fields

The affected areas include villages located on the fringes of the Nagarahole and Bandipur forest ranges—particularly in Saragur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, and Gundlupet taluks. In these villages, farmers are now hesitant to visit their farmlands, fearing tiger attacks. Many have stopped grazing cattle and goats, keeping them tied near their homes. Even local movement has become restricted, with villagers preferring to step out only in groups during daylight hours. After sunset, most stay indoors, too afraid to walk the roads.

In the past 15 days, tigers have attacked three times, resulting in two deaths and one severe injury. In Badagalapura village near Bandipur, farmer Madegowda was mauled by a tiger while working in his cotton field. He is currently in a private hospital in Mysuru, battling for his life.

A few days later, Rajasekhar, a farmer from Bennegere village in Saragur taluk, was attacked and killed while grazing his cattle. On Friday, yet another incident occurred when Lingayya, a farmer from Kudagi village, was killed in a similar attack while tending to his livestock. These consecutive incidents have deepened the fear among villagers and halted agricultural activities in the region.

Forest Department Provides Escort; Villagers Demand Swift Action

To ensure farmers can safely harvest their crops and continue cultivation, the Forest Department has deployed 20 personnel under the supervision of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Manjunath. Security escorts are being provided to farmers in areas like Govindavadi in Chamarajanagar taluk and surrounding villages.