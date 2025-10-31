Tiger Panic In Mysuru’s Forest Fringe Villages: Farmers Fear For Lives, Forest Department Steps In For Security
The affected areas include villages located on the fringes of the Nagarahole and Bandipur forest ranges—particularly in Saragur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, and Gundlupet taluks.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 10:21 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2025 at 10:34 PM IST
Mysuru: Fear has gripped several forest-edge villages in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts as repeated tiger attacks have left two farmers dead and one seriously injured in just over two weeks. The growing presence of tigers near farmlands has created panic among residents, forcing the Forest Department to provide security to farmers heading to their fields.
Three Attacks in 15 Days, Two Lives Lost; Farmers Afraid to Step Out to Fields
The affected areas include villages located on the fringes of the Nagarahole and Bandipur forest ranges—particularly in Saragur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, and Gundlupet taluks. In these villages, farmers are now hesitant to visit their farmlands, fearing tiger attacks. Many have stopped grazing cattle and goats, keeping them tied near their homes. Even local movement has become restricted, with villagers preferring to step out only in groups during daylight hours. After sunset, most stay indoors, too afraid to walk the roads.
In the past 15 days, tigers have attacked three times, resulting in two deaths and one severe injury. In Badagalapura village near Bandipur, farmer Madegowda was mauled by a tiger while working in his cotton field. He is currently in a private hospital in Mysuru, battling for his life.
A few days later, Rajasekhar, a farmer from Bennegere village in Saragur taluk, was attacked and killed while grazing his cattle. On Friday, yet another incident occurred when Lingayya, a farmer from Kudagi village, was killed in a similar attack while tending to his livestock. These consecutive incidents have deepened the fear among villagers and halted agricultural activities in the region.
Forest Department Provides Escort; Villagers Demand Swift Action
To ensure farmers can safely harvest their crops and continue cultivation, the Forest Department has deployed 20 personnel under the supervision of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Manjunath. Security escorts are being provided to farmers in areas like Govindavadi in Chamarajanagar taluk and surrounding villages.
At the same time, the department has intensified patrols and launched an operation to capture the rogue tigers using trained elephants and special cages.
Residents of forest-bordering villages such as Antarasanthe, D.B. Kuppe, Metikuppe, Veeran Hosahalli, Nugu, Ediyala, and Maleyur have demanded that the Forest Department take urgent steps to capture and relocate the tigers venturing close to human settlements. Villagers say the situation has become unbearable and want immediate action to restore safety.
Why Are Tigers Straying From The Forests?
According to wildlife experts, the increasing number of tigers in Bandipur and Nagarahole has led to territorial conflicts among them. The tigers that lose these territorial fights often move out of the forests in search of new territory. Older tigers, unable to hunt effectively in the wild, also move toward human settlements where domestic cattle are easier prey.
Another major factor driving tigers out of the forests is human interference. The rapid growth of resorts, tourist activities, safari operations, and construction projects inside forest areas has disturbed their natural habitat. Experts believe that the use of heavy machinery and the expansion of tourism infrastructure have made tigers feel threatened, pushing them toward nearby villages.
For now, farmers along the forest fringes are living in fear, relying on the Forest Department’s protection to continue their daily work. But until the rogue tigers are captured and the encroachment on their natural habitats is curbed, villagers say their lives will remain under constant threat.