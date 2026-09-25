Tiger, Locked In House By Villagers, Rescued By Forest Officials In Odisha's Mayurbhanj
The tiger entered an unoccupied house in Khaparkhai village, after which villagers locked it in and informed forest officials, reports Sanjay Parida.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Baripada: A Royal Bengal Tiger that had ventured into a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and was locked in a house by locals was rescued by Forest department personnel on Friday.
The tiger had sneaked into Khaparkhai village under Thakurmunda range of Karanjia Forest Division three days back. The tiger was spotted inside a cattle shed late on Thursday night. The animal was growling, prompting the owner of the house to raise an alarm. The tiger subsequently left the cattle shed and entered an unoccupied house nearby, after which the villagers locked it in and informed forest officials.
“The tiger remained inside the unoccupied house until Friday morning,” said Prakash Chand Gogineni, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).The villagers informed the forest officials of the tiger's presence in the house on the day.
Ajay Kumar Sahu, a forest official said, "Yesterday, a tiger entered a person's house in the village following which locals locked the door. After much efforts, the tiger was rescued by our personnel. Fortunately, this tiger did not harm any human being. It is a Bengal Royal tiger and It is suspected that it was roaming around the village due to illness".
A veterinarian has been called from Baripada to treat the tiger, he said. Sahu said the tiger, after treatment, will be released into Similipal Tiger Reserve. The Forest department team that rescued the tiger included an ACF, rangers, forester and forest guards.
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