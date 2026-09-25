ETV Bharat / state

Tiger, Locked In House By Villagers, Rescued By Forest Officials In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A Royal Bengal Tiger that had ventured into a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and was locked in a house by locals was rescued by Forest department personnel on Friday.

The tiger had sneaked into Khaparkhai village under Thakurmunda range of Karanjia Forest Division three days back. The tiger was spotted inside a cattle shed late on Thursday night. The animal was growling, prompting the owner of the house to raise an alarm. The tiger subsequently left the cattle shed and entered an unoccupied house nearby, after which the villagers locked it in and informed forest officials.

“The tiger remained inside the unoccupied house until Friday morning,” said Prakash Chand Gogineni, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).The villagers informed the forest officials of the tiger's presence in the house on the day.