Tiger Escapes From Enclosure At Nahargarh Park In Jaipur; Kills One Woman Worker, Others Escape By Climbing Trees
According to the Forest Department, the women were cutting grass inside an enclosure when the tiger came out of its cage and entered the area.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Jaipur: A woman worker was mauled to death by a tiger at the Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur on Wednesday morning after the animal allegedly escaped from its enclosure and entered an open area where women workers were cutting grass.
The deceased has been identified as Sugna Devi, a resident of Nangal Susawatan village. According to officials and eyewitnesses, the tiger attacked her while several women were working inside the enclosure.
According to the Forest Department, the women were cutting grass inside an enclosure when the tiger came out of its cage and entered the area. The women tried to save themselves by climbing trees and the protective netting around the enclosure. Sugna Devi was attempting to escape when the tiger pounced on her, pulled her down and attacked her.
Forest Department personnel brought the situation under control and secured the tiger back inside its cage. DFO Ashish Vyas said a woman worker was killed in the tiger attack and that an investigation had been handed over to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Nahargarh Biological Park.
Hansa Devi, a forest department employee, was reportedly in charge at the time of the incident. Police are questioning her to determine how the tiger was able to enter the enclosure.
Vyas said CCTV footage from the park was being examined and statements of people present at the site would also be recorded. Action would be taken against officials or employees found responsible after the investigation.
Amer police station officer Rajendra Godara said police received information about the attack at around 9:30 AM. Police suspect negligence on the part of the forest department staff. Godara said further legal action would be initiated after the police receive a written complaint.
The female forest employee who reportedly opened the tiger enclosure gate is being questioned. The deceased woman's sister, who was among the workers present at the site, said seven women had gone inside the enclosure to cut grass. “We usually arrive at around 9 AM, but today we were called at 8 AM for work," she said.
According to her, Sugna spotted the tiger around 9 AM and ran towards the other women to escape. Just like other women, Sugna was also trying to climb over the barrier when the tiger pounced on her from behind and pulled her down.
The woman's sister alleged that the women had been working at the park for nearly eight years and that the tiger's gate was opened by forest employee Hansa Devi without checking the area properly.
A large number of villagers also gathered at the spot and staged a protest demanding compensation, a government job for a family member and action against the employees allegedly responsible for the incident. The protesters initially refused to allow the deceased woman's body to be sent for postmortem.
Amer MLA Prashant Sharma and other public representatives also reached the site and joined efforts to address the demands of the protesters. Forest and police officials held discussions with the protesting villagers and assured the family that appropriate action would be taken. After prolonged discussions, an agreement was reached on several demands.
Under the agreement, the deceased woman's family will receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation. Two dependants will be provided contractual employment, while a dairy booth will also be allotted to the family.
The authorities also assured legal action against the forest department employee found responsible for the incident.
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