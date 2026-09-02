ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Escapes From Enclosure At Nahargarh Park In Jaipur; Kills One Woman Worker, Others Escape By Climbing Trees

Jaipur: A woman worker was mauled to death by a tiger at the Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur on Wednesday morning after the animal allegedly escaped from its enclosure and entered an open area where women workers were cutting grass.

The deceased has been identified as Sugna Devi, a resident of Nangal Susawatan village. According to officials and eyewitnesses, the tiger attacked her while several women were working inside the enclosure.

According to the Forest Department, the women were cutting grass inside an enclosure when the tiger came out of its cage and entered the area. The women tried to save themselves by climbing trees and the protective netting around the enclosure. Sugna Devi was attempting to escape when the tiger pounced on her, pulled her down and attacked her.

Forest Department personnel brought the situation under control and secured the tiger back inside its cage. DFO Ashish Vyas said a woman worker was killed in the tiger attack and that an investigation had been handed over to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Nahargarh Biological Park.

Hansa Devi, a forest department employee, was reportedly in charge at the time of the incident. Police are questioning her to determine how the tiger was able to enter the enclosure.

Vyas said CCTV footage from the park was being examined and statements of people present at the site would also be recorded. Action would be taken against officials or employees found responsible after the investigation.

Amer police station officer Rajendra Godara said police received information about the attack at around 9:30 AM. Police suspect negligence on the part of the forest department staff. Godara said further legal action would be initiated after the police receive a written complaint.