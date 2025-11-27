Uttarakhand Records Increase In Tiger Population, Faces Challenge Of Quality Management
Tiger Estimation Report 2023 puts Uttarakhand's tiger population at 560, which is the third highest in the country after Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka
Dehradun: Uttarakhand is among the top states that have recorded a considerable increase in their tiger population. Its achievement is significant given the fact that the state is primarily mountainous and is geographically limited.
According to the latest Tiger Estimation 2023 report, Uttarakhand has a total of 560 tigers, with the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve accounting for 260 of them. This is the highest number found in any tiger reserve across the country. Even outside this Reserve, there are approximately 300 tigers in the other areas, which is a very impressive figure for a small state.
The impact of Corbett Reserve's success is being felt not only in Uttarakhand but also in the forests of the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where tigers migrating from Corbett Reserve are expanding their territory through the Terai forests and into various protected areas. Experts say that this is the reason behind the tiger numbers steadily increasing in Pilibhit, Dudhwa National Park and the Bijnor-Najibabad belt.
The Tiger Estimation Report 2023 states that the tigers are surviving in only 5 sq km to 7 sq km of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Scientists say that an adult tiger requires an average of 20 sq km to 25 sq km, but the situation in the Corbett Tiger Reserve is quite different.
Tiger expert and former Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist Qamar Qureshi explained, "Tigers are living in a very small area in the Corbett Tiger Reserve. They are surviving at very low densities. This also means that there is no shortage of food for them in the Corbett Reserve. It also clearly indicates that the Reserve's carrying capacity has reached its limit."
However, experts also believe that because of living in a small area, incidents of tiger conflicts are often witnessed that are sometimes fatal. The Corbett Tiger Reserve has an area of 1288.34 sq km and currently houses 260 tigers. This density is the highest in any tiger reserve globally. However, experts are now saying that Uttarakhand is almost overloaded with tigers.
Qureshi added, "Now, it's not just about Corbett, but about the entire state of Uttarakhand. An assessment of the state's available forests and prey base clearly shows that the tiger population here is now sufficient. This situation is significant because the mountainous state has less suitable land for tigers than the plains. Yet, the tiger population here is much higher than the national average."
Surprisingly, even some non-tiger reserve areas in the state have larger tiger populations than many national parks. For example, the Western Circle has 88 tigers while the Lansdowne Forest Division has 29 tigers. Furthermore, the tiger population has steadily increased in the Terai West, Terai Central, Terai East and Ramnagar Forest Divisions as well as the Nainital Forest Division.
This scenario suggests that tigers are establishing a permanent presence not only within the protected reserve but also in the surrounding wild landscapes. The Forest Department claims that the increase in tiger numbers is due to improved protection. While experts express concern about the carrying capacity, the Uttarakhand Forest Department considers the increasing tiger population an achievement.
Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) RK Mishra pointed out, "The tiger population in Uttarakhand is increasing due to a favourable environment. Improved protection, monitoring and conservation have led to an increase in the tiger numbers each year. Tigers are also arriving and successfully residing in areas outside Corbett."
Mishra added that the Government of India has also been continuously giving guidelines to the states regarding monitoring and conservation of tigers present outside the tiger reserves.
The Estimation report states that there are 3,682 tigers nationwide of which 785 are in Madhya Pradesh, 563 in Karnataka and 560 in Uttarakhand. This translates into Uttarakhand having the highest number of tigers in North India.
While the increasing tiger population in the state is an achievement, experts are warning that the focus should now be on developing space, territory and safe movement corridors rather than increasing numbers.
They say that if the tiger numbers continue to rise at this rate and forests remain unexpanded, incidents of conflict between them and humans could increase. Therefore, the next phase of tiger conservation in Uttarakhand should be quality management, where ensuring a safe, sustainable and conflict-free area for all tigers will be a major challenge.
With the increasing tiger population, conflict with humans is bound to increase. Statewide data suggests that 60 people have lost their lives in tiger attacks since 2020, with 12 being killed as of October 2025. At the same time, 46 people have been injured in tiger attacks since 2020. Reducing human-wildlife conflict is a major challenge amid their increasing numbers.
