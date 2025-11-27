ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Records Increase In Tiger Population, Faces Challenge Of Quality Management

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is among the top states that have recorded a considerable increase in their tiger population. Its achievement is significant given the fact that the state is primarily mountainous and is geographically limited.

According to the latest Tiger Estimation 2023 report, Uttarakhand has a total of 560 tigers, with the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve accounting for 260 of them. This is the highest number found in any tiger reserve across the country. Even outside this Reserve, there are approximately 300 tigers in the other areas, which is a very impressive figure for a small state.

The impact of Corbett Reserve's success is being felt not only in Uttarakhand but also in the forests of the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where tigers migrating from Corbett Reserve are expanding their territory through the Terai forests and into various protected areas. Experts say that this is the reason behind the tiger numbers steadily increasing in Pilibhit, Dudhwa National Park and the Bijnor-Najibabad belt.

The Tiger Estimation Report 2023 states that the tigers are surviving in only 5 sq km to 7 sq km of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Scientists say that an adult tiger requires an average of 20 sq km to 25 sq km, but the situation in the Corbett Tiger Reserve is quite different.

Tiger expert and former Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist Qamar Qureshi explained, "Tigers are living in a very small area in the Corbett Tiger Reserve. They are surviving at very low densities. This also means that there is no shortage of food for them in the Corbett Reserve. It also clearly indicates that the Reserve's carrying capacity has reached its limit."

However, experts also believe that because of living in a small area, incidents of tiger conflicts are often witnessed that are sometimes fatal. The Corbett Tiger Reserve has an area of ​​1288.34 sq km and currently houses 260 tigers. This density is the highest in any tiger reserve globally. However, experts are now saying that Uttarakhand is almost overloaded with tigers.