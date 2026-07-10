ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Deaths: HC Seeks Report On MP Reserves, Steps To Curb Canine Distemper Virus 'Outbreak'

Jabalpur: In light of the recent tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh, the High Court has demanded a status report on all nine tiger reserves and sought to know the steps the government has taken to halt a suspected Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) outbreak among big cats at Kanha.

A division bench of Justices Anand Pathak and B P Sharma gave the directions on Thursday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed over the recent deaths of eight big cats at Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR).

While the state government informed the bench that 2,000 dogs in the vicinity of KTR have already been vaccinated against CDV, the court insisted on a foolproof prevention strategy. It has posted the matter for the next hearing on August 17.

The court asked the government to strictly comply with all Supreme Court directives concerning tiger reserves, seeking a detailed response on vaccinating dogs and measures to prevent infections not only in Kanha but all tiger reserves in the state.