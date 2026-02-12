ETV Bharat / state

54 Tigers Died In 2025, 10 In 2026 So Far: HC Seeks Reply From Madhya Pradesh Govt, NTCA In Two Weeks

By Akhilesh Shukla

Shahdol: Expressing serious concerns over an alarming number of tiger deaths in the state, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday asked the government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to submit a response in this regard within two weeks.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the High Court mentioned that Madhya Pradesh recorded the death of 54 tigers in 2025, the highest in the country. And within the first few weeks of 2026, 10 more tigers have already died, it said.

Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the High Court said it has taken the matter very seriously, and subsequently directed the Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to submit a detailed investigation report on the tiger deaths by February 25, 2026.

54 Tigers Died Last Year, 10 This Year

Wildlife expert Ajay Dubey had filed the petition in the High Court regarding the rising number of tiger deaths. Presenting the petitioner's side, senior advocate Aditya Sanghi placed official data before the court and said 54 tigers died in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, while 10 more big cats have died this year so far.

"Negligence By Forest Officials"

Sanghi said that despite large-scale poaching in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, forest department officials are being negligent and often describe these deaths as territorial fights to hide the harsh reality.