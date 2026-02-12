54 Tigers Died In 2025, 10 In 2026 So Far: HC Seeks Reply From Madhya Pradesh Govt, NTCA In Two Weeks
The high court said saving tigers is priority and directed both NTCA and state government to submit their responses on tiger deaths within two weeks.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST
By Akhilesh Shukla
Shahdol: Expressing serious concerns over an alarming number of tiger deaths in the state, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday asked the government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to submit a response in this regard within two weeks.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the High Court mentioned that Madhya Pradesh recorded the death of 54 tigers in 2025, the highest in the country. And within the first few weeks of 2026, 10 more tigers have already died, it said.
Hearing the matter on Wednesday, the High Court said it has taken the matter very seriously, and subsequently directed the Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to submit a detailed investigation report on the tiger deaths by February 25, 2026.
54 Tigers Died Last Year, 10 This Year
Wildlife expert Ajay Dubey had filed the petition in the High Court regarding the rising number of tiger deaths. Presenting the petitioner's side, senior advocate Aditya Sanghi placed official data before the court and said 54 tigers died in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, while 10 more big cats have died this year so far.
"Negligence By Forest Officials"
Sanghi said that despite large-scale poaching in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, forest department officials are being negligent and often describe these deaths as territorial fights to hide the harsh reality.
The petitioner also alleged that the main reasons behind the decline in tiger numbers are organised poaching and deaths due to electrocution. He claimed that instead of taking strong anti-poaching steps, officials are not acting seriously on the crisis.
High Court Seeks Explanation
Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation, the High Court has sought a detailed explanation over tiger deaths. The Field Director has been asked to explain the deaths, the reasons behind them, and the steps taken to protect the species.
Next Hearing On February 25
Petitioner Ajay Dubey said that the previous hearing was held on January 20, when the Madhya Pradesh High Court had issued notices seeking responses from NTCA, the Government of India, and the state government.
During the hearing on Wednesday, both the state government and the NTCA sought four weeks to file their replies. However, after advocate Sanghi highlighted the seriousness of the matter, the court directed both the NTCA and the state government to submit their responses within two weeks. The court made it clear that its stand is strict and sensitive, and that saving tigers is a priority.
The Director of Bandhavgarh Reserve will respond on behalf of the state during the next hearing scheduled for February 25.
