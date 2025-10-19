In A First, Tiger Census 2026 To Be Conducted Outside Wildlife Sanctuaries Corridors As Well
Apart from Palamu Tiger Reserve, counting will be done in other areas including Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dumka, Khunti, Simdega and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Updated : October 19, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Palamu: For the first time, tigers will be counted outside the corridors of wildlife sanctuaries across the country, as part of tiger census, conducted every four years by the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India.
For the first time, tigers will be counted across Jharkhand. Apart from Palamu Tiger Reserve, counting will be done in other areas including Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dumka, Khunti, Simdega and Jamshedpur. Palamu Tiger Reserve has imparted training to Forest department personnel of Jharkhand to count tigers and other wild animals.
"In the last census, conducted in 2022, as many as 3,782 tigers were counted in the country. This time the tigers will be counted in four stages. All types of carnivores have been included in the All India Tiger Estimation Plan. Along with tigers, hyenas, leopards and other wild animals will also be counted. A detailed assessment of tiger migration will also be done," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve.
The report released by NTCA in 2022 had showed the presence of one tiger in the Palamu Tiger Reserve. As per the report released in 2018, the reserve did not have any tiger. However, since 2022, seven tiger movements have been recorded in the reserve, spread over 1,129 sq km. Jena said high resolution camera have been installed in the tiger corridor of the reserve to record movements of the big cats.
The 2022 census had counted an average of 3,682 tigers in the country. A study revealed that the annual growth rate from 2018 to 2022 was an estimated 6.1 per cent. The census findings showed that the tiger populations have increased significantly in the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains, while there was a decline in tiger occupancy in areas like Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and the Western Ghats.
The census provided crucial data on the health, distribution, and demographics of the tiger population, which informs conservation policies and helps guide management decisions.
