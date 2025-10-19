ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Tiger Census 2026 To Be Conducted Outside Wildlife Sanctuaries Corridors As Well

Palamu: For the first time, tigers will be counted outside the corridors of wildlife sanctuaries across the country, as part of tiger census, conducted every four years by the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India.

For the first time, tigers will be counted across Jharkhand. Apart from Palamu Tiger Reserve, counting will be done in other areas including Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dumka, Khunti, Simdega and Jamshedpur. Palamu Tiger Reserve has imparted training to Forest department personnel of Jharkhand to count tigers and other wild animals.

"In the last census, conducted in 2022, as many as 3,782 tigers were counted in the country. This time the tigers will be counted in four stages. All types of carnivores have been included in the All India Tiger Estimation Plan. Along with tigers, hyenas, leopards and other wild animals will also be counted. A detailed assessment of tiger migration will also be done," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve.