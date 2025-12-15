Tiger Carcass Found In Chhattisgarh's Surjapur
Surajpur DFO DP Sahu said preliminarily the incident appears to of poaching, and the tiger died after getting entangled in a trap laid by hunters.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Surajpur: The carcass of a male tiger was found in Bhainsamunda under Ghui forest range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday morning, officials said on Monday. The age of the big cat is said to be between six and seven years.
Surajpur DFO DP Sahu said a team from the forest department reached the spot. Prima facie, the incident appears to be related to poaching, and the tiger died after getting entangled in a trap laid by hunters. A team has been constituted for conducting an autopsy as per guidelines, Sahu added.
"As the tiger comes under the Schedule I category of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a dog squad has been called in to investigate the cause of death. A team comprising the CCF Wildlife, DFO, and public representatives will be formed to investigate the matter. A doctor will then be called in to conduct a post-mortem in everyone's presence. The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report comes," he further said.
A 100-meter radius around the site where the tiger carcass was found has been cordoned off, prohibiting villagers and others from entering the area. The forest department has appealed to the public not to crowd near the spot, as it could hamper the investigation.
Earlier, the carcass of a tigress was found under suspicious circumstances in the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve. The four-year-old tigress was identified as AKT-13.
In the evening of January 23, villagers spotted a tiger lying near a bush were walking towards Bendra-Khondra between Chirhatta and Birarpani villages in the Lamani Forest Range. In November 2024, a tiger was found dead in a forest in the neighbouring Korea district in what officials had called a suspected case of poisoning.
