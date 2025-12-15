ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Carcass Found In Chhattisgarh's Surjapur

Surajpur: The carcass of a male tiger was found in Bhainsamunda under Ghui forest range in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday morning, officials said on Monday. The age of the big cat is said to be between six and seven years.

Surajpur DFO DP Sahu said a team from the forest department reached the spot. Prima facie, the incident appears to be related to poaching, and the tiger died after getting entangled in a trap laid by hunters. A team has been constituted for conducting an autopsy as per guidelines, Sahu added.

"As the tiger comes under the Schedule I category of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a dog squad has been called in to investigate the cause of death. A team comprising the CCF Wildlife, DFO, and public representatives will be formed to investigate the matter. A doctor will then be called in to conduct a post-mortem in everyone's presence. The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report comes," he further said.