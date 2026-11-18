Tiger Attacks Couple On Motorcycle In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Woman Injured
The couple entered the forest to collect grass for their cattle, but a sudden encounter caused them to fall onto the road.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Ramnagar: A woman was injured after a tiger attacked a couple riding a motorcycle in the Kosi Range of the Ramnagar Forest Division in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday.
The tiger grabbed the woman's hand in its jaws and began dragging her towards the forest. However, her husband raised an alarm and confronted the animal, forcing it to release her and flee into the forest.
The injured woman, identified as Babli Devi, 50, was taken to Ramdutt Joint Hospital in Ramnagar for treatment. The incident has triggered fear among residents in the area.
According to available information, Babli Devi, a resident of Teda village and wife of Darshan Singh, was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning. The couple were heading towards the forest to collect grass for their cattle.
The tiger suddenly attacked their moving motorcycle near Aghe Lal Pahadi in the grassland area, causing the couple to fall onto the road. It then caught Babli Devi with its paws and jaws and started dragging her towards the forest.
Amid the attack, Darshan Singh tried to confront the tiger and continued shouting to scare it away. His efforts forced the animal to release Babli Devi before fleeing into the forest.
A Forest Department team subsequently arranged for the injured woman to be taken to Ramdutt Joint Hospital in a tourist gypsy. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital for injuries to her hand.
The Forest Department has increased patrolling in the area and is monitoring the tiger's movements following the incident.
"The injured woman has been taken to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Forest Department teams have increased patrolling at the spot and are monitoring the tiger's movements. Further action will be taken as per the rules," said Ankit Badola, SDO, Ramnagar Forest Division.
The incident has created panic in the area, with residents concerned about wild animals moving near their settlements.
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