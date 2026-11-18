ETV Bharat / state

Tiger Attacks Couple On Motorcycle In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Woman Injured

Ramnagar: A woman was injured after a tiger attacked a couple riding a motorcycle in the Kosi Range of the Ramnagar Forest Division in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday.

The tiger grabbed the woman's hand in its jaws and began dragging her towards the forest. However, her husband raised an alarm and confronted the animal, forcing it to release her and flee into the forest.

The injured woman, identified as Babli Devi, 50, was taken to Ramdutt Joint Hospital in Ramnagar for treatment. The incident has triggered fear among residents in the area.

According to available information, Babli Devi, a resident of Teda village and wife of Darshan Singh, was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning. The couple were heading towards the forest to collect grass for their cattle.

The tiger suddenly attacked their moving motorcycle near Aghe Lal Pahadi in the grassland area, causing the couple to fall onto the road. It then caught Babli Devi with its paws and jaws and started dragging her towards the forest.

Amid the attack, Darshan Singh tried to confront the tiger and continued shouting to scare it away. His efforts forced the animal to release Babli Devi before fleeing into the forest.