ETV Bharat / state

‘Ticket Rs 500 Per Person’: Delhi Gets Its Own ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari’

New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday launched the Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari.

"The Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari being launched on the Yamuna River today is a significant occasion. On behalf of the 250 million (25 crore) people of Delhi, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone present here — those whose efforts, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have made this Namo Yamuna Safari possible," said Gupta, accompanied by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, at the launch of the cruise service.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra on the ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari’. (IANS)

Gupta said that the cruise, which would take 30 minutes between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, would be the first experience for residents of Delhi, "which so far was limited only to other cities like Prayagraj".

The CM said that following an inspection of the project a few days ago, she had envisioned a space where the people of Delhi could visit the Yamuna River with their families, enjoy a cruise ride, and find a new destination for picnics right within the capital.

She added that this initiative would also boost tourism in Delhi, stimulate local business, and create new employment opportunities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and officials, inspects the ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari (IANS)

Sonowal said, "Today, we have gathered with reverence on the sacred banks of the Yamuna. Our Sanatan culture teaches us that devotion is a path to attaining strength. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Delhi government is committed to cleaning the Yamuna and making its waters beneficial for the public. If we continue to demonstrate such collective strength, Mother Yamuna will surely bestow her blessings upon us."

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration.

Agreement In 2025

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government had signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop cruise tourism on a stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

On November 18, 2025, the Union Minister, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and the Delhi Tourism Minister reviewed the progress of the Sonia Vihar–Jagatpur project. At the time, the estimated cost of the project was stated to be Rs 20 crore, with plans to develop a six–seven kilometre corridor for a round trip. This entire stretch is located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage.

Work began on constructing two floating jetties at Sonia Vihar, each with a capacity of 50 passengers. Additionally, plans were made to develop onshore facilities, including parking, ticketing counters, waiting areas and entertainment zones.

Ahead of the launch, trial runs of the cruise vessel were successfully conducted last month in the presence of senior officials from the IWAI and the Delhi government.

The vessel is a catamaran, approximately 40 feet in length, and is equipped with safety features such as life jackets, life rings, and firefighting equipment. Built by the Mumbai-based firm, Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, it is a 40-seater vessel complete with dining and music. It arrived in Delhi from Mumbai in January 2026 and had been stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports Club since then.

The boats will be equipped with inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system and safety jackets.