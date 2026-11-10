‘Ticket Rs 500 Per Person’: Delhi Gets Its Own ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari’
The vessel is a catamaran, approximately 40 feet in length, and is equipped with safety features; it will run between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday launched the Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari.
"The Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari being launched on the Yamuna River today is a significant occasion. On behalf of the 250 million (25 crore) people of Delhi, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone present here — those whose efforts, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have made this Namo Yamuna Safari possible," said Gupta, accompanied by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, at the launch of the cruise service.
Gupta said that the cruise, which would take 30 minutes between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, would be the first experience for residents of Delhi, "which so far was limited only to other cities like Prayagraj".
The CM said that following an inspection of the project a few days ago, she had envisioned a space where the people of Delhi could visit the Yamuna River with their families, enjoy a cruise ride, and find a new destination for picnics right within the capital.
She added that this initiative would also boost tourism in Delhi, stimulate local business, and create new employment opportunities.
Sonowal said, "Today, we have gathered with reverence on the sacred banks of the Yamuna. Our Sanatan culture teaches us that devotion is a path to attaining strength. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Delhi government is committed to cleaning the Yamuna and making its waters beneficial for the public. If we continue to demonstrate such collective strength, Mother Yamuna will surely bestow her blessings upon us."
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other cabinet ministers were also present at the inauguration.
Agreement In 2025
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government had signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop cruise tourism on a stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.
On November 18, 2025, the Union Minister, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and the Delhi Tourism Minister reviewed the progress of the Sonia Vihar–Jagatpur project. At the time, the estimated cost of the project was stated to be Rs 20 crore, with plans to develop a six–seven kilometre corridor for a round trip. This entire stretch is located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage.
Work began on constructing two floating jetties at Sonia Vihar, each with a capacity of 50 passengers. Additionally, plans were made to develop onshore facilities, including parking, ticketing counters, waiting areas and entertainment zones.
Ahead of the launch, trial runs of the cruise vessel were successfully conducted last month in the presence of senior officials from the IWAI and the Delhi government.
The vessel is a catamaran, approximately 40 feet in length, and is equipped with safety features such as life jackets, life rings, and firefighting equipment. Built by the Mumbai-based firm, Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, it is a 40-seater vessel complete with dining and music. It arrived in Delhi from Mumbai in January 2026 and had been stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports Club since then.
The boats will be equipped with inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system and safety jackets.
The operator will be responsible for ensuring a safe, reliable and comfortable service, including the safety of passengers, crew members and other river users.
The air-conditioned boats will be either leased or owned and should not be more than two years old. The operator will also be required to run a minimum of four trips per day.
Boost To Tourism
The Delhi government’s Tourism Department believes that this initiative will boost the city’s revenue and create new employment opportunities for local residents.
A senior official from the department said, "Our objective is to shift public perception regarding the Yamuna. Only when people get closer to the river will they become conscious of the need to keep it clean."
The Tourism Department will launch a dedicated app, allowing passengers to book their seats. There are also plans to organise special cultural events at weekends. Furthermore, the administration is considering the development of a 'tourist plaza' near the Signature Bridge, where tourists — after disembarking from the cruise — can enjoy food, beverages and handicrafts.
Each cruise ride will last approximately 30 minutes, allowing passengers to experience the Yamuna while enjoying the riverfront surroundings.
Beyond the cruise service, the proposed attractions along the riverfront include a musical fountain depicting the story of Maa Yamuna, water sports facilities, a food park and a dedicated children's zone. These facilities are expected to make the stretch an attractive destination for families and visitors.
According to officials, tickets for the cruise service will be made available online through the Delhi Tourism website. The ticket has been priced at Rs 500 per person.
Describing the project as an example of cooperation between different government agencies, Mishra said it was being jointly implemented by the Centre, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism.
"This is a wonderful project that serves as an example of how setting aside political differences and working together can produce beautiful results," he said.
Mishra also said that the project had been developed in accordance with the standards prescribed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and applicable environmental regulations.
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