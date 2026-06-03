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Tibetan Spiritual Leader 14th Dalai Lama Receives Grammy Award At His McLeodganj Residence

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate, the 14th Dalai Lama received his Grammy Award on Wednesday at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj.

The Dalai Lama won the award for his spoken-word album album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama'. Renowned Indian classical musician and sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented the award to the spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama received the award in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category. 'Meditation: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama', blends His Holiness's thoughts on compassion, peace, and the unity of humanity with Indian classical music.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, was accompanied by his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, along with music producer Kabir Sehgal, who was a collaborator on the Grammy-winning project. Describing the project as a deeply meaningful collaboration, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said that he and his sons Aman Ali Bangash and Ayan Ali Bangash played sarod.

"This project brought together the sound of our sarods and the timeless message of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. It is a privilege for us to present this Grammy Award to him. His words of compassion and peace have touched millions across the world,” he said.