ETV Bharat / state

Throwing Non-Veg Food Waste In Ganga Could Hurt Religious Sentiments: Allahabad HC On Iftar Party Row

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has observed that throwing non-vegetarian food waste into the river Ganga could hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

While granting bail to five persons accused of throwing leftovers into the river during an iftar party on a boat in Varanasi, Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla said, "The applicants are apologetic for their actions and even their families also regret the pain that had been caused to the society at large."

The court said, "Taking note of the entire facts and circumstances of the case, the lack of criminal antecedents of the applicants, the period of detention already undergone and also the apology expressed, as recorded above, prima facie a case for bail is made out."

In an order passed on May 15, Justice Shukla granted bail to accused-applicants -- Mohammad Azad Ali, Mohammad Tahseem, Nihal Afridi, Mohammad Tauseef Ahmad, and Mohammad Anas. According to the order, the present case involves members of the Muslim community having an iftar party.

"During the said Iftar party, while partaking of food, non-vegetarian food is said to have been consumed by the members of the Muslim community, who are then alleged to have thrown the remains into the River Ganges. This fact in the dispassionate opinion of the Court could rightly be said to hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community," the court observed.