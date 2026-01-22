ETV Bharat / state

Throat Slit Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Kashmir, Domestic Help From Assam Arrested

The deceased has been identified as Rashida Begum, wife of Lateef Ahmad Gangoo. The accused has been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Murder
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: An elderly woman was found murdered inside her home allegedly by her domestic help on Thursday in Kashmir, a police official in Srinagar said.

The victim, Rashida Begum, wife of Lateef Ahmad Gangoo of Srinagar’s Nowshera neighbourhood was spotted by her family members with her throat slit in the afternoon. The prime suspect Gorab Malakar of Assam, who was employed as domestic help, had attempted to flee from the Valley but was arrested, confirmed a senior police official.

"He is a key suspect as he ran from the spot and was on the way towards Jammu when he was caught," the official added. The slain’s son-in-law, Shafaat Ahmad, said that Begum along with the domestic help were home when the incident occurred.

"My father-in-law was at his shop at the time of incident, while my brother-in-law is on a religious pilgrimage outside the country. My father-in-law called his wife but couldn't get any response," he added.

He said he was alerted by his wife after she discovered the body of her mother smeared with blood on the floor, while the helper was missing. "I dialled police and they arrived quickly. The helper had taken away mobile phone of my mother in law. This made the job of the police easy to nab him," Ahmad added.

Police removed her to the tertiary care of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead. Medico-legal formalities were conducted, and investigations were underway, the official added.

Read More

  1. Brothers Murder Sister And Her Boyfriend From Different Faith In UP's Moradabad
  2. Bhadravati Double Murder: Doctor Kills Elderly Uncle And Aunt By Using Anesthetic Injection For Gold, Arrested Within 24 Hours

TAGGED:

KASHMIR
DOMESTIC HELP
JK POLICE
SKIMS
MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.