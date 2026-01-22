Throat Slit Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Kashmir, Domestic Help From Assam Arrested
The deceased has been identified as Rashida Begum, wife of Lateef Ahmad Gangoo. The accused has been apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Srinagar: An elderly woman was found murdered inside her home allegedly by her domestic help on Thursday in Kashmir, a police official in Srinagar said.
The victim, Rashida Begum, wife of Lateef Ahmad Gangoo of Srinagar’s Nowshera neighbourhood was spotted by her family members with her throat slit in the afternoon. The prime suspect Gorab Malakar of Assam, who was employed as domestic help, had attempted to flee from the Valley but was arrested, confirmed a senior police official.
"He is a key suspect as he ran from the spot and was on the way towards Jammu when he was caught," the official added. The slain’s son-in-law, Shafaat Ahmad, said that Begum along with the domestic help were home when the incident occurred.
"My father-in-law was at his shop at the time of incident, while my brother-in-law is on a religious pilgrimage outside the country. My father-in-law called his wife but couldn't get any response," he added.
He said he was alerted by his wife after she discovered the body of her mother smeared with blood on the floor, while the helper was missing. "I dialled police and they arrived quickly. The helper had taken away mobile phone of my mother in law. This made the job of the police easy to nab him," Ahmad added.
Police removed her to the tertiary care of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead. Medico-legal formalities were conducted, and investigations were underway, the official added.
