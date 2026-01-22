ETV Bharat / state

Throat Slit Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Kashmir, Domestic Help From Assam Arrested

Srinagar: An elderly woman was found murdered inside her home allegedly by her domestic help on Thursday in Kashmir, a police official in Srinagar said.

The victim, Rashida Begum, wife of Lateef Ahmad Gangoo of Srinagar’s Nowshera neighbourhood was spotted by her family members with her throat slit in the afternoon. The prime suspect Gorab Malakar of Assam, who was employed as domestic help, had attempted to flee from the Valley but was arrested, confirmed a senior police official.

"He is a key suspect as he ran from the spot and was on the way towards Jammu when he was caught," the official added. The slain’s son-in-law, Shafaat Ahmad, said that Begum along with the domestic help were home when the incident occurred.