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Thrissur Pooram Begins With Grand Proclamation; Fireworks Cancelled After Mundathikode Tragedy

Thrissur: The iconic Thrissur Pooram festival commenced with its traditional proclamation (Vilambaram) ceremony on Saturday, drawing massive crowds of devotees and tourists, even as authorities cancelled the much-anticipated fireworks display in the wake of the recent Mundathikode tragedy.

The explosion that claimed 14 lives on Tuesday (April 21) at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode forced authorities to conduct this year's iconic Thrissur Pooram without pyrotechnic displays and in the absence of public spectators.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial beginning was marked by the arrival of the idol of Kuttoor Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy at the Vadakkunnathan Temple. The thidambu (deity) was carried by renowned tusker Ernakulam Sivakumar in a vibrant procession that began from Neythalakavu temple and moved through the city amid enthusiastic receptions from devotees.

The procession reached Manikandanalthara before entering the temple premises through Sreemoola Sthanam, accompanied by a high-energy Pandi Melam led by noted percussionist Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar. The rhythmic performance captivated the large gathering that had assembled to witness the cultural spectacle.

Following the percussion ensemble, the deity was taken around the temple in a traditional circumambulation (pradakshinam). In a rare ritual, devotees manually opened the temple's massive southern gate (Thekke Gopura Nada) from inside - an entrance that is typically opened only during Shivaratri and the Pooram eve - before escorting the Bhagavathy into the temple grounds.

The main Pooram celebrations are scheduled for Sunday, featuring key rituals like Madathil Varavu Panchavadyam from 11:30 AM, Ilanjithara Melam from 2:30 AM, and the famed Kudamattam from 5:30 PM, where colorful parasols are exchanged atop caparisoned elephants.