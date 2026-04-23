ETV Bharat / state

Thrissur Pooram 2026: Fireworks Banned, Public Entry Prohibited After Deadly Explosion That Killed 14

Thrissur: In a major decision following the recent explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode, authorities have resolved to conduct this year's iconic Thrissur Pooram without pyrotechnic displays and in the absence of public spectators. The move comes amid heightened safety concerns and ongoing investigations into the tragic incident that claimed 14 lives on Tuesday.

At a high-level meeting attended by ministers, district officials, and representatives of the Paramekkavu Devaswom and Thiruvambadi Devaswom, a complete ban on fireworks was enforced.

Despite Paramekkavu Devaswom expressing interest in proceeding with pyrotechnic displays, the government rejected the proposal citing serious safety and technical risks. Authorities also inspected and sealed all prepared fireworks materials.

Key rituals like Kudamattam, Ilanjithara Melam, and Madathil Varavu will be conducted in a highly restricted and symbolic manner, low-profile manner without public participation and will definitely be stripped of their usual grandeur. The famed Kudamattam ceremony (exchange of colourful umbrellas atop decorated elephants) at Thekke Gopura Nada (southern entrance) will be conducted jointly by both Devaswoms but with significant limitations - only 15 elephants (from usual 50) will participate, and the duration has been reduced to 15 minutes from the usual hour.

The number of decorative parasols will also be drastically curtailed. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom has announced a mourning period until April 24, during which only essential rituals like Parayeduppu (where temple deities visit devotees' homes to accept offerings) will be held. The Chamaya Pradarsanam (display of painted tigers) exhibition has also been scaled down to a single day.

This is not the first time that the Thrissur Pooram will miss its usual carnival atmosphere. In 2021, key rituals including Kudamattam, Ilanjithara Melam, and Madathil Varavu were conducted without public participation due to COVID-19 safety protocols.