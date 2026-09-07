ETV Bharat / state

Thrissur Crash: Forensic Examination Indicates Alcohol Consumption By 8 Tamil Nadu Engineering Students In Car-Lorry Collision

Thrissur (Keralam): A forensic examination has indicated that the eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu who were killed when their car crashed into a parked lorry at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur had consumed alcohol, adding a new dimension to the investigation into the devastating road accident.

Dr Hitesh Shankar, Head of the Forensic Department at Thrissur Government Medical College and Hospital, who led the post-mortem examination, said preliminary findings indicated alcohol consumption among the deceased. Samples have been sent to the Chemical Examination Laboratory in Kakkanad, Ernakulam for further scientific analysis and confirmation.

The police are now investigating whether the students were speeding after leaving the scene of an alleged altercation with local residents shortly before the accident.

Altercation Before The Crash

According to preliminary police findings, the group had stopped at Pathamkallu in Thalikulam, 15 kilometres from the accident sport in Kaipamangalam, while searching for accommodation.

The students allegedly became involved in a verbal dispute with local residents, which reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. Local residents, suspicious about the behaviour of the group, subsequently informed the Vadanappally police.

Police are examining whether the students fled the area after learning that officers had been alerted and were travelling at high speed when the accident occurred.

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the Thalikulam area and are examining the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

However, police have yet to officially establish the precise circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Route And Alcohol Consumption Under Investigation

Investigators believe the group had visited Guruvayur before travelling through the Thalikulam area.

Police have intensified efforts to reconstruct their movements and have collected CCTV footage from several locations along the route between Guruvayur and Kaipamangalam.

Investigators are also checking footage from establishments along the highway to determine where the students stopped and whether they consumed alcohol before the accident.

The final forensic and chemical examination reports are expected to provide greater clarity on the level of alcohol, if any, present in the victims' bodies.

Eight Students Killed in High-Speed Collision

The accident occurred at around 11.45 PM on Friday at Panambikkunnu Centre in Kaipamangalam.