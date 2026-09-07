Thrissur Crash: Forensic Examination Indicates Alcohol Consumption By 8 Tamil Nadu Engineering Students In Car-Lorry Collision
Keralam Police arrested Tukaram Kamble, hailing from Pune in Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged illegal parking of the lorry without adequate warning measures.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Thrissur (Keralam): A forensic examination has indicated that the eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu who were killed when their car crashed into a parked lorry at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur had consumed alcohol, adding a new dimension to the investigation into the devastating road accident.
Dr Hitesh Shankar, Head of the Forensic Department at Thrissur Government Medical College and Hospital, who led the post-mortem examination, said preliminary findings indicated alcohol consumption among the deceased. Samples have been sent to the Chemical Examination Laboratory in Kakkanad, Ernakulam for further scientific analysis and confirmation.
The police are now investigating whether the students were speeding after leaving the scene of an alleged altercation with local residents shortly before the accident.
Altercation Before The Crash
According to preliminary police findings, the group had stopped at Pathamkallu in Thalikulam, 15 kilometres from the accident sport in Kaipamangalam, while searching for accommodation.
The students allegedly became involved in a verbal dispute with local residents, which reportedly escalated into a physical altercation. Local residents, suspicious about the behaviour of the group, subsequently informed the Vadanappally police.
Police are examining whether the students fled the area after learning that officers had been alerted and were travelling at high speed when the accident occurred.
Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the Thalikulam area and are examining the sequence of events leading up to the crash.
However, police have yet to officially establish the precise circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
Route And Alcohol Consumption Under Investigation
Investigators believe the group had visited Guruvayur before travelling through the Thalikulam area.
Police have intensified efforts to reconstruct their movements and have collected CCTV footage from several locations along the route between Guruvayur and Kaipamangalam.
Investigators are also checking footage from establishments along the highway to determine where the students stopped and whether they consumed alcohol before the accident.
The final forensic and chemical examination reports are expected to provide greater clarity on the level of alcohol, if any, present in the victims' bodies.
Eight Students Killed in High-Speed Collision
The accident occurred at around 11.45 PM on Friday at Panambikkunnu Centre in Kaipamangalam.
The students, who were travelling in a Kia car, crashed into the rear of a Maharashtra-registered lorry that had reportedly been parked on the National Highway 66.
The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed.
Six students died at the accident site, while two others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to hospital, according to preliminary information.
The victims were identified as Vishwa from Salem; Surya, Jeeva and Yuvasanjith from Dindigul; and Santhosh, Prasanna, Joshua and Muralikrishnan from Madurai. They were students of PSNA Engineering College in Dindigul and had reportedly travelled to Kerala on a trip.
Lorry Driver Arrested
Meanwhile, police have arrested Tukaram Kamble, hailing from Pune in Maharashtra, in connection with the alleged illegal parking of the lorry.
Police said the lorry had reportedly been parked without adequate warning measures. The driver allegedly fled after the accident but was subsequently caught and handed over to the police.
The bodies of the eight students were handed over to their relatives after the completion of post-mortem procedures at Thrissur Government Medical College.
Probe Into Highway Safety Lapses
The police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) are continuing their investigation into the accident, including whether there were safety lapses related to the parked lorry and the under-construction National Highway 66.
Investigators are also examining the role, if any, of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contracting agency in ensuring adequate safety measures along the stretch.
While preliminary forensic findings have added alcohol consumption to the investigation, authorities are awaiting the final chemical analysis and other evidence before determining the complete chain of events that led to the deaths of eight young students.
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