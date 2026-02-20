Three-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Gurugram; Neighbour Held
Gurugram Police said the victim was playing outside her house when the accused took her four km away, where he raped and murdered her.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Haryana's Gurugram district, police said on Friday. The girl's body was recovered from an empty plot and sent for postmortem, police added.
The incident occurred in Sector 37 of Gurugram on Thursday. According to the police, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused, her neighbour, took her away around four kilometres away from her home and raped her before murdering her. When the family did not find her for a long time, they filed a missing report. The family suspected their neighbour and named him in their report.
Based on the family's complaint, police launched an investigation and the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and on the basis of information provided by him, the girl's body was recovered.
Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said, the accused, identified as Shivnath (25), is a native of Bihar's Supaul district and works as a scrap dealer in a company in Sector 37. "He stays in the same building where the victim lived with her parents. The girl's father filed a complaint stating that his daughter was playing near the house when the accused lured her away. The police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him. Her body was recovered from an empty plot near the Sector 37 Industrial Area."
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, police said.
