Three-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Gurugram; Neighbour Held

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Haryana's Gurugram district, police said on Friday. The girl's body was recovered from an empty plot and sent for postmortem, police added.

The incident occurred in Sector 37 of Gurugram on Thursday. According to the police, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused, her neighbour, took her away around four kilometres away from her home and raped her before murdering her. When the family did not find her for a long time, they filed a missing report. The family suspected their neighbour and named him in their report.

Based on the family's complaint, police launched an investigation and the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and on the basis of information provided by him, the girl's body was recovered.