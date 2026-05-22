ETV Bharat / state

Three Youths Drown In Narmada River In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, One Rescued

Dewas: An outing on a summer day turned out to be a tragedy for three young men in their mid-teens who died due to drowning while bathing in the Narmada River at Rajor ghat in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

While the other four members of the group drowned, one member was successfully saved by locals who came forward to save him from death. According to police, four friends had visited the river ghat on an afternoon to get relief from the summer heat.

While they were bathing in the river, all four found themselves caught in the river depths which had a depth of about 15 feet. The boatmen at the ghat came to their aid, but unfortunately, only one youth could be saved as three others drowned in the river depths. Following this incident, the Khategaon Police Station In-charge Vijay Singh Lodhi and a team from the administration reached the spot. The bodies of the three youths were recovered with the help of search operations conducted with the help of local villagers.