Three Youths Drown In Narmada River In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, One Rescued
While they were bathing in the river, all four found themselves caught in the river's depths, which were about 15 feet deep.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:49 AM IST
Dewas: An outing on a summer day turned out to be a tragedy for three young men in their mid-teens who died due to drowning while bathing in the Narmada River at Rajor ghat in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.
While the other four members of the group drowned, one member was successfully saved by locals who came forward to save him from death. According to police, four friends had visited the river ghat on an afternoon to get relief from the summer heat.
While they were bathing in the river, all four found themselves caught in the river depths which had a depth of about 15 feet. The boatmen at the ghat came to their aid, but unfortunately, only one youth could be saved as three others drowned in the river depths. Following this incident, the Khategaon Police Station In-charge Vijay Singh Lodhi and a team from the administration reached the spot. The bodies of the three youths were recovered with the help of search operations conducted with the help of local villagers.
"The dead bodies of the three teenagers have been taken for a postmortem, and an investigation has begun in this case," said Lodhi, adding that the teenager who survived narrated the events to the police.
The deceased have been identified as Sunny and Golu, both residents of Khategaon, and Ayush, a resident of village Kana. Ayush had been residing in Khategaon for some time. All three were aged between 17 and 20.
Meanwhile, Vivek, a resident of Khategaon, was safely pulled out of the water by locals and boatmen. Speaking to the media, boatman Kishor Kewat appealed to the administration to enhance safety measures at the Narmada ghats—specifically requesting the installation of warning boards—to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The bodies were subsequently transported to the Khategaon Health Centre for the post-mortem examination.