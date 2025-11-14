ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Tigress Successfully Transferred From Tadoba To Sahyadri Reserve

‘Tara’ steps out during her soft release at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve after being relocated from Tadoba. ( Source: Rohan Bhate )

Satara: As part of a tiger conservation initiative, three-year-old tigress Chanda (T20-S-2) from Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve in Vidarbha was successfully relocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in western Maharashtra on Friday morning.

She has been renamed Tara in her new habitat and assigned the tag number STR-T-04. The entire relocation operation was being carried out under the scientific guidance of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The tigress while she was transporting to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

The tigress had been placed in an enclosure at Sonarli for a soft release. Before she is released into the wild, authorities will monitor her closely to ensure she adapts well to the local climate. The entire transfer process from Tadoba to Sahyadri was carried out under strict security and expert supervision. Wildlife veterinarian Dr RS Khobragade from Tadoba monitored her health.

Operation Tara