Three-Year-Old Tigress Successfully Transferred From Tadoba To Sahyadri Reserve
A three-year-old tigress from Tadoba was safely relocated to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve under a scientifically guided operation called 'Operation Tara'.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Satara: As part of a tiger conservation initiative, three-year-old tigress Chanda (T20-S-2) from Tadoba–Andhari Tiger Reserve in Vidarbha was successfully relocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in western Maharashtra on Friday morning.
She has been renamed Tara in her new habitat and assigned the tag number STR-T-04. The entire relocation operation was being carried out under the scientific guidance of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).
The tigress had been placed in an enclosure at Sonarli for a soft release. Before she is released into the wild, authorities will monitor her closely to ensure she adapts well to the local climate. The entire transfer process from Tadoba to Sahyadri was carried out under strict security and expert supervision. Wildlife veterinarian Dr RS Khobragade from Tadoba monitored her health.
Operation Tara
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) MS Reddy described the relocation as a milestone for tiger reintroduction in the Sahyadris. Project Director Tushar Chavan said 'Operation Tara' marks a historic step toward scientific restoration in the region, adding that continuous monitoring will help rebuild a strong tiger habitat in Sahyadri.
The capture operation began at 4 PM on November 12 in Tadoba. By 5 PM, the tigress was safely secured in a cage. After medical checks, the journey towards Karad in Satara district began at 10 PM. Upon arrival in Chandoli, further examinations were performed, and at 3.20 AM, she was soft-released into the enclosure. The tigress travelled nearly 1,000 km over 27 hours in a special cage.
The relocation from Tadoba to Sahyadri was completed successfully by Field Director Tushar Chavan, DFO Snehalata Patil, ACF Sandesh Patil, ACF Babasaheb Hake, RFO Rishikesh Patil, RFO Pradeep Kokitkar, RFO Kiran Mane, Mobile Squad RFO Sangram Godse, Honourary Wildlife Warden Rohan Bhate and Wildlife Researcher Akash Patil.
Approval For Relocating Eight Tigers
The Union Ministry of Environment had approved the transfer of eight tigers, including three males and five females, from Tadoba–Andhari and Pench Tiger Reserves. The relocations have begun in phases. This three-year-old tigress was safely captured from the Khadsangi range of Tadoba in accordance with all National Tiger Conservatory Authority (NTCA) guidelines. After proper veterinary treatment, she was shifted to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve.
