ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Goa, Hospitalised; Minister Blames Outsiders For 90% Of Such Crimes

Panaji: A three-year-old girl, daughter of a balloon seller, was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in a dilapidated building in North Goa district, leaving her in a critical condition, police said on Monday.

The child was found crying on Sunday evening outside the building near a taxi stand in Mapusa, 9 km from Panaji. A passerby noticed the child and rushed to help her, following which locals alerted the police.

The survivor was initially rushed to the Mapusa District Hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Panaji for further treatment, a police spokesperson said.

The girl's family sells balloons, and she had accompanied them to the Mapusa market for Diwali, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, who rushed to the spot late Sunday evening, said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the culprit.

The girl's condition was stable, he said.

The Mapusa police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused, officials said.

Reacting to the incident, Goa Tribal Welfare Minister Ramesh Tawadkar claimed "90 per cent" of such crimes in the tourist state are committed by "outsiders".

Tawadkar termed the brutal incident as unfortunate, describing the perpetrator as a person with a "demonic mentality" and calling for stricter police enforcement to prevent such crimes.

Such crimes should not happen in Goa or anywhere else in the country, he said, adding "The person who has committed this crime has a demonic mentality."

"Goa is a tourist state. People from outside the state come here and 90 per cent of people involved in such cases are those who have come to Goa from outside," he claimed.

He, however, maintained people could not be stopped from coming to Goa to earn their livelihood.