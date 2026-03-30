Himachal Pradesh Shocker | Three-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted During Kanya Puja In Una
The victim girl is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is being closely monitored by doctors.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Una: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Himachal Pradesh's Una, police officials said. The incident took place on March 27 in the Amb subdivision of the district, when a neighbour allegedly took the victim and her sister to his house on the pretext of Kanya Puja on the last day of Navratri.
After a while, the mother received information that her younger daughter had met with an accident. When she reached the spot, she found her three-year-old daughter bleeding profusely and writhing in pain. The family members rushed the child to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Doctors at the hospital revealed that the medical examination indicated that the injuries were not the result of any road accident but of sexual assault. Following the doctor's disclosure, the family shifted the child to the Regional Hospital in Una, where she is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is being closely monitored by doctors.
A case has been registered against an unidentified accused under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. Amb Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Patial confirmed that a case has been registered on the basis of the mother's complaint. Although the mother has not yet named any specific person, police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the culprit. Forensic and medical reports are being thoroughly examined to gather evidence.
"The police have registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act. Teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused. The law will take its own course, and the guilty will not be spared at any cost," DSP Paital said. The incident has caused widespread anger among local villagers. People are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and the strict punishment to ensure such heinous crimes are not repeated in the future.
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