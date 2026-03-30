ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Shocker | Three-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted During Kanya Puja In Una

Una: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Himachal Pradesh's Una, police officials said. The incident took place on March 27 in the Amb subdivision of the district, when a neighbour allegedly took the victim and her sister to his house on the pretext of Kanya Puja on the last day of Navratri.

After a while, the mother received information that her younger daughter had met with an accident. When she reached the spot, she found her three-year-old daughter bleeding profusely and writhing in pain. The family members rushed the child to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital revealed that the medical examination indicated that the injuries were not the result of any road accident but of sexual assault. Following the doctor's disclosure, the family shifted the child to the Regional Hospital in Una, where she is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is being closely monitored by doctors.