ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Rape Case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh To Meet Delhi LG, Demand Strict Action

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he would seek an appointment with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Janakpuri and demand strict action in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said he would write to the lieutenant governor seeking time for a meeting and would also take along a delegation to deliberate on the steps to be taken in the case. He said the delegation wanted to discuss measures to ensure justice for the child and accountability in the matter.

Singh added that if the lieutenant governor did not grant an appointment, the party would decide its future course of action. The remarks come a day after the party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with women councillors and party workers, staged a protest outside Raj Niwas over the incident.