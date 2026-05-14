Three-Year-Old Girl Rape Case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh To Meet Delhi LG, Demand Strict Action
Sanjay Singh said he would write to the lieutenant governor and said the delegation wanted to discuss measures to ensure justice for the child
By PTI
Published : May 14, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he would seek an appointment with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Janakpuri and demand strict action in the matter.
Addressing a press conference, Singh said he would write to the lieutenant governor seeking time for a meeting and would also take along a delegation to deliberate on the steps to be taken in the case. He said the delegation wanted to discuss measures to ensure justice for the child and accountability in the matter.
Singh added that if the lieutenant governor did not grant an appointment, the party would decide its future course of action. The remarks come a day after the party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with women councillors and party workers, staged a protest outside Raj Niwas over the incident.
The protesters were later removed by the police, who said the action was taken to maintain law and order. Bharadwaj alleged that the protesters were subjected to "inhuman treatment" while demanding justice for the child.
Police, however, said the demonstrators were removed as part of crowd-control measures in the high-security zone near Raj Niwas. The case pertains to the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Delhi's Janakpuri area on May 1, triggering outrage and protests by political parties and residents.
A 57-year-old school caretaker was arrested, but he was released on bail by a court in Delhi despite strong opposition from the prosecution. The cops said they were checking the school's CCTV footage.
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